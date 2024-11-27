How do I Decorate a Log Home?



You’ve got log walls and a roof over your head. Now, it’s time to accessorize. Use this guide to furnish your home from top to bottom with one-of-a-kind style.



What is “rustic” style?

When it comes to log homes, we tend to see a few iconic aesthetics dominate: rustic lodge, Adirondack, Southwestern, farmhouse, mountain modern or some blend of these, but that doesn’t mean you can’t style your home with a coastal, cottage, Scandinavian or some other aesthetic. “You don’t have to sacrifice non-rustic style to live in a log home,” advises interior designer and log home owner Jane Atherton. “You can make it your own. You don’t have to feel like you’re boxed into any one style.”

Take for example these finds, which secure not just a sense of style, but also place, in your new log home, be it a ranch out West, a camp in the Great Lakes, a cottage on a salty coast or anywhere in between:

Almerton Figurines & Sculptures by Breakwater Bay $112, wayfair.com Mini Gingham Red Scalloped Edge Placemat

How do I light a log home?

Lighting any home properly is both a science and an art. In all homes, one must balance three types of light: ambient, task and accent. Ambient light, often provided by ceiling fixtures, ensures overall lighting and empowers you to navigate your home safely. Task lighting, like that from pendants, lamps and under-cabinet lights, serves a specific purpose and makes everyday chores safer and easier. Finally, accent lighting, like a picture light or sconces, puts a spotlight on special features and sets the stage for ambiance.

But in a log home specifically, you must provide extra care to make sure you have not just the right kind of lighting, but the right quantity as well. Logs are wont to absorb light, much more than drywall would, so you’ll need roughly twice the amount of lumens called for in a conventional home.

PRO TIP: If you already have a defined decor style and/or family heirlooms and want to prioritize many of your current furnishings, let your log home provider/designer know. They can work with you to ensure your spaces and layout will not just fit, but showcase, your favorite pieces.

Golden Lighting Ferris 2 Light 14" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture in Copper Patina

Does all the wood have to match?

Only if you want it to — but that can become quite the task. A casual-but-collected compilation of a variety of wood products gives a log home a lived-in and well-loved atmosphere. One piece of advice: handcrafted always lends a certain ineffable charm, whether the smallest detail or a statement-making showpiece. Shop some of our favorite handcrafted pieces:

Master Collection - Buffet,

What about outdoor decor?

There’s nothing wrong with a trusty old Adirondack chair and a sturdy tree stump to rest your drink on. But, if you’re in the market, outdoor decor has come a long way in recent years. See for yourself! Here’s what’s in our carts:

Barkee Outdoor Rocker Chair by Loon Peak $154, wayfair.com Bunny Williams Woodland Creek Bird Bath

Where do I shop?

Flea markets, antique shops and local artisans are always good places to find pieces that are truly simpatico with the log home spirit. But thanks to the rise of e-commerce, the world is your oyster. For savvy online shopping, we recommend: