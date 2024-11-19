How Do I Pick the Best Finishes for My Log Home?

Home by Modern Rustic Homes; Photo by Tom Harper, courtesy of Modern Rustic Homes



Logs may take center stage, but there will be other material selections to make before you can call your home complete. Think: floors, doors, windows and more. From slate roofs to solid-wood doors, here’s our guide to some of the most popular (and savvy) options on the market.

Splurge-worthy: Real Hardwood

Alongside logs, hardwood floors add another layer of warmth to a space. In addition to its rich glow, solid hardwood flooring offers easy maintenance and versatility. Depending on the wood species and finish you choose, wood flooring can veer sleek or rustic, but keep moisture in mind, as repeated exposure can wear the finish down fast. If you want wood in a moisture-prone area, such as a kitchen, bath or below-grade space, engineered hardwood is better able to withstand water and won’t shrink or warp.



Easy Upkeep: Wood-Look

If the look of wood is appealing, but your log home will be busy with foot traffic via people or pets, try luxury vinyl plank, also known as LVP. It’s scuff, scratch and water resistant, and some styles even offer textures that mimic the real deal. Another more economical wood copycat is laminated-wood flooring. Made by placing an image of wood on top of fiberboard, it’s not as realistic as LVP, but it tends to feel softer and warmer underfoot.



Savvy Spender: Ceramic

Walking through the ceramic section of your local tile shop is like peering into a kaleidoscope. Colors, shapes and patterns abound. The water-resistant nature of ceramic tile makes it popular for kitchens, bathrooms and basements. Plus, it’s the most affordable tile option on the market. But the cost-appeal does come with a trade-off: Ceramic tile doesn’t earn high marks in durability — it’s prone to chipping and scratching.



Porcelain

A step above ceramic in terms of appearance and performance, porcelain tile looks more refined (due to having fewer impurities) and is distinguished by its superior water resistance. But it isn’t all work and no fun: Porcelain comes in an array of colors and patterns from subtle and serene to bright and bold — even wood grain.



Marmoleum

Bringing linoleum into the modern age, this sustainable flooring is made of natural materials, including wood flour, pine resin and linseed oil. Any of the 150+ available colors offer antibacterial properties and a comfortable feel but are best for low-traffic areas or households committed to careful upkeep. Dirt and debris can result in microscopic surface scratches that lead to staining and dulling over time.

Splurge-worthy: Stone

Natural stone is a solid countertop choice for any application, from kitchen to bath or even a primary-closet island. Whether you want your countertops to make a style statement or blend in, there is a stone that will match your preference, from luxurious marble to ubiquitous granite. Patterns and colors vary wildly, as do the finishes, which range from polished to honed to leathered. Do keep your lifestyle in mind. Certain varieties, like polished marble, are prone to scratches and stains, whereas others, such as leathered granite are more forgiving against wear and tear.



Wood

Perfectly at home alongside logs and timbers, character-rich butcher block countertops offer a sense of rustic warmth thanks to their unique tones and grain patterns. Often made of maple, cherry or walnut, wood counters are also sound absorbent. This material does require extra TLC to protect it against scorching and stains, though countertops can be sanded and refinished as needed.



Concrete

Clean-lined and non-fussy, concrete countertops fit seamlessly into rustic, modern or industrial design schemes. But forget the image of dull gray expanses. Available in a nearly unlimited array of textures, colors and patterns, concrete can even be fashioned to mimic wood or marble. Keep in mind that it must be treated with a high-performance coating to protect it from stains or acid pitting.

Water-Based

In the world of stains, water-based products are front-runners when it comes to ease of application and cleanup, not to mention their environmental friendliness and wide range of availability among name-brand manufacturers. But not all products are created alike, so be sure to note specifics, such as strength of protection against water and sun, drying times and coverage levels (ranging from clear to opaque). And always choose a product formulated specifically for log homes.



Oil-Based

When it comes to durability, longevity and protection against the elements, deeply penetrating oil-based stains are often considered the gold standard. They include additives that act as water repellents and wood preservatives to thwart rot and prevent warping and cracking. Still, oil-based stains have a few drawbacks, namely more involved application and cleanup. For an EPA-approved option, look to tung oil, which guards against decay-causing organisms, like mold and termites.





Home by Satterwhite Log Homes; Photo by James Cuellar

Easy Upkeep: Casement

Hinged on one side, casement windows swing open like a door, allowing for maximum ventilation and easy cleaning from inside the home. Think about placement carefully to avoid obstructing a walkway, deck or patio when the windows are open wide.



Single- or Double-Hung

Single- and double-hung windows are a go-to for good reason. Besides being simple to operate — the sash (single hung) or sashes (double hung) simply slide up and down — hung windows reinforce a traditional look when paired with mullions. For effortless maintenance, look to styles with tilt-in sashes that allow exterior panes to be cleaned from the inside. Be aware that the center meeting rail divides views and, over time, the movable sash may not stay fixed in place when open.



Awning

Hinged at the top, awning windows open out and up from the bottom, making them ideal for rainy climates — or for homeowners who enjoy throwing open the windows during a storm. They are commonly placed in bedrooms or above a sink in the kitchen for added ventilation (plus the crank makes them easy to operate from across a counter). They’re also used regularly in basement window wells, where the available width is typically greater than the height.



Sliding

Sliding windows operate by gliding one section horizontally to the left or right. Simple to use and maintain, sliding windows are available in large sizes and remain operable with little difficulty because the weight of the glass is supported by the house itself. However, if energy efficiency is a priority, heavier insulated glass varieties can be harder to slide, and these windows are known for having higher air leakage rates than others.



Savvy Spender: Fixed

If views, rather than ventilation, are the objective, fixed windows are a sensible choice. Because they are stationary, there’s no chance of hardware or other mechanical elements failing over time. A cost-effective trick of the trade: Grouping several standard-sized fixed windows together will allow you to skip pricey picture windows in the great room and still achieve wide-open views.

Solid Wood

Wood doors can be made either with a solid piece of wood or with an engineered-wood core interior and a wood veneer exterior. Both offer timeless appeal and value. A true solid-wood door is often used at the front entry, as it can include eye-catching architectural details, such as intricate carvings. Solid-wood doors are durable when protected against the elements and provide strong insulation against heat, cold and sound.



Splurge-worthy: Solid Core

Made with a core of composite wood (such as MDF), solid-core doors are finished with layers of veneer, which can be stained or painted. Because of their construction, solid-core doors are heavy and must be installed properly to avoid sagging. They’re less commonly used than their hollow-core counterparts due to their cost (about 50 percent more) but are popular for rooms where sound dampening is desired, such as a home office.



Savvy Spender: Hollow Core

The least expensive option in the door market, hollow-core doors are filled with a cardboard-type center, are lightweight and, as a result, are easy to install. Most commonly used in bedrooms, bathrooms and closets, these doors are less likely to warp with moisture and temperature changes than their solid-core cousins, but they are prone to wear and tear and offer minimal sound resistance.



Metal

Sturdy, strong and durable, metal doors are made of thin sheets of steel surrounding a polyurethane-foam core. Metal doors are both fire and noise resistant, making them safe for garage access inside the home. That being said, these doors must be maintained to prevent rust, and they have minimal insulating properties.





Home by Tomahawk Log & Country Homes; Tomahawk Log & Country Homes photo

Savvy Spender: Asphalt Shingles

As the most common and cost-effective roofing option on the market, asphalt shingles have a variety of benefits. In addition to being lightweight, fire resistant and easy to install and maintain, they’re also available in a range of colors and textures to fit any style of home. While they generally come with a 15- or 30-year warranty, they are prone to lift or crack in extreme weather conditions and have been known to fade over time. If you’re seeking an upgrade, look to architectural (also known as dimensional) shingles. They tout double the thickness of basic asphalt shingles and can mimic high-end materials like slate, tile or cedar shakes.



Easy Upkeep: Metal

Running a close second behind asphalt in popularity, metal roofing comes in a surprising number of varieties, including copper, aluminum, zinc and steel. Each comes with pros and cons specific to its type, but all are recognized for being low maintenance and long-lasting. They’re impervious to burning, warping or rotting, a factor that justifies their higher price tag. Ideal for extreme conditions, they shed rain and snow better than any other roofing material, but they may dent in a hailstorm. Metal roofing comes in styles like standing-seam, shakes, vertical panels and shingles, and in vibrant colors, like cobalt blue, barn red and forest green.



Cedar Shakes

Cedar shakes have a character-rich appearance that simply can’t be duplicated by synthetic materials. Due to an intensive installation process, cedar shakes come with a hefty price tag, but, when properly maintained against deterioration (a process that includes full surface cleanings at two-year intervals), their life expectancy is upwards of 50 years.



Splurge-worthy: Slate

Made of natural stone, slate roofs are marked by their heavy weight and high cost, but they can make sense if you’re building a legacy home or never want to think about the need to re-roof. Able to last a century or longer, slate roofing is fireproof, resistant to mold and mildew and is environmentally friendly.



Clay

With an impressive ability to create cool, comfortable interiors, clay roofing has been used for centuries. Besides helping reduce energy bills, clay is sustainable. Once handcrafted, today’s tiles are machine molded, kiln-fired and sealed to reduce moisture absorption. While traditional terra-cotta, barrel-style tiles may come to mind when you think of a clay roof, many other looks are available. Tiles can even be made to mimic slate or shakes. However, no matter the style, they are labor-intensive to install due to their weight.

Splurge-worthy: ICFs

Insulated concrete forms (ICFs) are hollow blocks made from expanded polystyrene. Often compared to Legos, they feature an interlocking design and are reinforced with rebar and filled with concrete. They are popular due to their quick onsite assembly and impressive insulating properties. (They consistently outperform traditional concrete block construction.) Some ICF brands are going the extra mile by offering termite-resistant ICFs molded with an insecticide. Drawbacks include initial up-front cost and difficulty in remodeling.



Concrete Masonry Block

Made of stacked hollow concrete blocks (sometimes filled with steel rods and additional concrete), this type of foundation offers excellent structural strength. Impervious to termites, it also performs well in extreme climates; however, it’s prone to moisture damage over time — a result of cracks developing in the mortar joints around the blocks. If water seeps through the blocks, the structural integrity of a foundation may suffer, eventually requiring costly repairs.



Cast-in-Place Concrete

Cast-in-place concrete foundations are made by filling large removable forms with wet concrete. All of this is done at the home site, so weather conditions can create unexpected delays. After the cement has cured, the forms are removed, leaving large, solid concrete walls behind. They are known for their strength, as well as their insulating abilities — a major bonus for basements located in cold-weather climes. Because there are no gaps or joints in the walls, this type of foundation isn’t as susceptible to moisture damage or pest infiltration.



Pre-Cast Concrete

Pre-cast concrete foundation walls are similar to cast-in-place concrete with one exception: the forms are assembled elsewhere (generally a factory), and walls are transported to the building site after curing. This process saves construction time on site. Because the forms are produced in a controlled environment, inclement weather will not affect production and quality is easier to guarantee, but these benefits come at a cost, including the delicate transportation of the pre-made panels to the home site.