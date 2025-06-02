This Primary Bedroom is a Suite Escape

Builder: Bigfork Builders

Architect/Interior Design: Locati Architects



While renovating this enduring handcrafted log home, the owners wanted to take it out of the ’80s and reinstate a true Montana lodge experience. That mandate extended to this comfort-filled bedroom — a rugged-yet-refined place where you can truly escape the rigors of the day.







1. A bump-out is the perfect spot for a daybed/reading nook — an escape within the private retreat.

2. Old-growth pine trees were individually sourced for the logs — a process that took builder Brad Reedstrom a full year. The result was worth the effort, as you can really feel the gentle hug the rich wood provides.

3. Sumptuous bedding is the key to any good night’s slumber. At first, the touch of animal print may catch the eye, but it’s the silver sheen of both the headboard and the fabric that adds a hint of glitz, elevating the moody room.

4. To enhance the cozy vibe and keep the logs the focus of the space, the lighting is minimal and somewhat hidden. Subtle puck lights are discretely nestled in the ceiling. Sconces, table lamps and an understated chandelier provide accent and task light. But during the day, the clear-paned windows really brighten the room.

5. Keep work out of the bedroom — it’s a good rule of thumb. However, this stately desk is perfect for displaying collectibles and keeping up with personal correspondence. A reflective glass top helps the room feel brighter.



See Also: Living the Suite Life