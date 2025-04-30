Mother's Day Gifts for Every Type of Mom

Mother's Day is coming up quick (May 11th this year), and there's not much time left to find the perfect gift. Show your appreciation with these fun ideas for every kind of mom and grandma in your life! Pair your choice with a delicious recipe and a meaningful card for a combination that's sure to please.
*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*
Adventurers
For those who are always up for some time outdoors.
Sling Bag 8L, $65, Patagonia
Custom National Park Embroidered Crewneck, $55, Etsy
Animal lovers
For those who love their non-human children as much as their human ones (if not more).
Park Pack Dog Gear Tote, $59, Cleverpup
Custom Paint-by-Number, $60, Paintly
Athletes
For those who like to stay moving and grooving.
Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager, $53, Amazon
Yoga Bag with Mat, $21, Amazon
Chefs/bakers
For those who view their kitchen as their favorite room in the house.
Personalized Handwritten Recipe Platter, $33+, Etsy
Temperature Controlled Sourdough Starter Device, $135, Uncommon Goods
Gardeners
For those who aren't afraid to dig in the dirt and make a mess.
Butterfly & Bee Hand Painted Hair Clip, $24, Uncommon Goods
Eco Friendly Vegetable Herb Plant Stakes, $2.50, Etsy
Homebodies
For those who deserve a little extra pampering at home.
Reusable Project Color Chart, $10+, Etsy
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, $130, Amazon
Hosts
For those who always welcome loved ones to stay a while.
Spring Clean Simmer Pot, $10, Etsy
Thermacell Mosquito Repeller, $27, Amazon
New moms/grandmas
For those celebrating the holiday for the first time (congratulations!).
Personalized Custom 3D Inflated Effect Mug, $23+, Wrappiness
Personalized Recipe Box, $36+, Etsy
Travelers
For those planning their next getaway (and the one after that).
The Space Saver Toiletry Bag, $34+, Bagsmart
Universal Waterproof Phone Case, $16, Amazon