Mother's Day Gifts for Every Type of Mom



Mother's Day is coming up quick (May 11th this year), and there's not much time left to find the perfect gift. Show your appreciation with these fun ideas for every kind of mom and grandma in your life! Pair your choice with a delicious recipe and a meaningful card for a combination that's sure to please.

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*



Adventurers

For those who are always up for some time outdoors.

Waterproof ruffle picnic blanket, $149, Mark & Graham



Animal lovers

For those who love their non-human children as much as their human ones (if not more).

Pooch Eyeglass Holder, $40, Uncommon Goods



Athletes

For those who like to stay moving and grooving.

Rainproof Handlebar Bag, $100+, Etsy Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager, $53, Amazon Yoga Bag with Mat, $21, Amazon Previous Next

Rainproof Handlebar Bag, $100+, Etsy



Chefs/bakers

For those who view their kitchen as their favorite room in the house.

Pour Over Set, $60, Corkcicle Personalized Handwritten Recipe Platter, $33+, Etsy Temperature Controlled Sourdough Starter Device, $135, Uncommon Goods Previous Next

Pour Over Set, $60, Corkcicle



Gardeners

For those who aren't afraid to dig in the dirt and make a mess.

Gardening Apron, $60, Williams Sonoma



Homebodies

For those who deserve a little extra pampering at home.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, $160, Amazon Reusable Project Color Chart, $10+, Etsy Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, $130, Amazon Previous Next

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, $160, Amazon



Hosts

For those who always welcome loved ones to stay a while.

Vinturi Tabletop Wine Aerator, $70, Pottery Barn Spring Clean Simmer Pot, $10, Etsy Thermacell Mosquito Repeller, $27, Amazon Previous Next

Vinturi Tabletop Wine Aerator, $70, Pottery Barn



New moms/grandmas

For those celebrating the holiday for the first time (congratulations!).

Custom Baguette Gemstone Ring, $33+, Etsy Personalized Custom 3D Inflated Effect Mug, $23+, Wrappiness Personalized Recipe Box, $36+, Etsy Previous Next

Custom Baguette Gemstone Ring, $33+, Etsy



Travelers

For those planning their next getaway (and the one after that).

Portable espresso machine + case, $85, Wacaco The Space Saver Toiletry Bag, $34+, Bagsmart Universal Waterproof Phone Case, $16, Amazon Previous Next

Portable espresso machine + case, $85, Wacaco



See more Mother's Day gift guides on Timber Home Living and Cabin Life!