Mother's Day Gifts for Every Type of Mom

Show your appreciation with these fun ideas for every kind of mom and grandma in your life!


Mother's Day is coming up quick (May 11th this year), and there's not much time left to find the perfect gift. Show your appreciation with these fun ideas for every kind of mom and grandma in your life! Pair your choice with a delicious recipe and a meaningful card for a combination that's sure to please.

Adventurers

For those who are always up for some time outdoors.

Waterproof ruffle picnic blanket, $149, Mark & Graham


Animal lovers

For those who love their non-human children as much as their human ones (if not more).

Pooch Eyeglass Holder, $40, Uncommon Goods


Athletes

For those who like to stay moving and grooving.

Rainproof Handlebar Bag, $100+, Etsy


Chefs/bakers

For those who view their kitchen as their favorite room in the house.

Pour Over Set, $60, Corkcicle


Gardeners

For those who aren't afraid to dig in the dirt and make a mess.

Gardening Apron, $60, Williams Sonoma


Homebodies

For those who deserve a little extra pampering at home.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, $160, Amazon


Hosts

For those who always welcome loved ones to stay a while.

Vinturi Tabletop Wine Aerator, $70, Pottery Barn


New moms/grandmas

For those celebrating the holiday for the first time (congratulations!).

Custom Baguette Gemstone Ring, $33+, Etsy


Travelers

For those planning their next getaway (and the one after that).

Portable espresso machine + case, $85, Wacaco


