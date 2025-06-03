Father's Day Gifts for Every Type of Dad

Father's Day is coming up quick (June 15th this year), and there's not much time left to find the perfect gift. Show your appreciation with these fun ideas for every kind of dad and grandpa in your life! Pair your choice with a delicious recipe and a meaningful card for a combination that's sure to please.



Adventurers

For those who are always up for some time outdoors.

Portable Beer Table, $84, Etsy



Animal lovers

For those who love their non-human children as much as their human ones (if not more).

Striped Ceramic Dog Treat Jar, $49, Mark & Graham



Athletes

For those who like to stay moving and grooving.

Baseball Stadium Map, $87+, Etsy



Chefs/bakers

For those who view their kitchen as their favorite room in the house.

Grill Oven Glove, $21, Wayfair



Gardeners

For those who aren't afraid to dig in the dirt and make a mess.

Garden To Table Seed Bank Gift Set, $40, Uncommon Goods Harvesting & Gathering Bag, $80, Barebones Cocktail Garden Kit, $78, Gardenunity Previous Next

Homebodies

For those who deserve a little extra pampering at home.

Personalized Gaming Controller Stand, $100+, Etsy Couch Bar, $50, Etsy Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Heat, $100, Amazon Previous Next

Hosts

For those who always welcome loved ones to stay a while.

Leather Poker Set, $129, Mark & Graham



New dads/grandpas

For those celebrating the holiday for the first time (congratulations!).

Grandparent Hat, $38, Rey to Z



Travelers

For those planning their next getaway (and the one after that).

Leather Toiletry Bag, $12+, Etsy Polaroid Now Generation 3 Starter Set, $130, Polaroid Electronic Organizer, $32, BAGSMART Previous Next

See more Father's Day gift guides on Timber Home Living and Cabin Life!