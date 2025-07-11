The Latest Trending Home Design Aesthetics

Log and timber homes are inherently timeless; it’s just one of the many factors that make them such a desirable and long-celebrated genre. But they’re certainly not stuck in time. Advanced efficiencies and flexible design make them perfectly modern marvels — and an excellent backdrop for any design aesthetic, even the fads.

When it comes to what’s trending in 2025, we couldn’t help but notice that perhaps log and timber homes were well ahead of the curve. (Literally — expect to see round corners everywhere!) Here are five trends — and log- and timber-friendly finds — you’re seeing everywhere this year. Maybe even in your own home.



A Touch of Nostalgia

Mud Pie Canoe Hook Wool Pillow, $31, amazon.com Gable Spongeware Jug, $85, thesixbells.com Stillwater Floral Quilt, $199, schoolhouse.com Snowshoe

Single Shelf, $350, blackforestdecor.com ISCHGL Ski Wallpaper in Juniper, £149 per roll, limelace.co.uk Pocono Mountains Pennant, $23, etsy.com/shop/madspiritunlimited Flying Fish 24oz Grande Mugs

(Set of 4), $76, goldenrabbit.com Wood Novelty Canoe Paddle Home Wall Decor with Arrow and Stripe Patterns, $48, wayfair.com Previous Next

Mud Pie Canoe Hook Wool Pillow, $31, amazon.com

Homeowners are seeking more ways to create comfortable, character-rich spaces, which explains the rise in nostalgic design. A perfect fit for log and timber homes, vintage pieces (and vintage-inspired) as well as whimsical motifs add an instant sense of place and provenance.



Delectable Palettes

Estelle Colored Glass Regal Goblet Glass

(Set of 6), $225,

westelm.com

When Pantone announced Mocha Mousse as its color of the year for 2025, we knew it’d be a natural fit for log and timber homes. These finds are the perfect way to work a little of the perfectly rich and rustic hue into your home.



Lighting as Art

Aberdeen 9-Light Chandelier, $719, ballarddesigns.com Blum Wood Floor Lamp, $998, straydogdesigns.com Chanel Table Lamp, $1,560, lightology.com Chaney 9 Light Chandelier by Arteriors Home, $2,210, 1800lighting.com Coastal Living Bimini Double Sconce by Regina Andrew, $463, lightingnewyork.com Highland Table Lamp with Wicker and Mica Shade, $458, houseofantiquehardware.com Steel Luminaire Lamp with Birch Bark Shade, $240, jannaugoneandco.com Previous Next

If lighting is the jewelry of the home, doesn’t it deserve to sparkle? Expect to see bold, statement-making lighting, from tiny table lamps to chandeliers that take center stage.



Cozy Abodes

Yeti Sheepskin Ottoman, $560, eternitymodern.com Weathering Steel

Open Air Chiminea, $798, shopterrain.com Skis and Poles Linen Napkins, $124, westontable.com Ivory Faux Sheepskin Area Rug, $40, worldmarket.com Ranell Mirror, $1,650, graysonliving.com Freja Swedish Wool Throw in Amber, $165, fjorn.com Eastern Accents

Throw Pillows, $168 and up, wayfair.com Ralph Lauren Break Trail Hand Woven Area Rug, $416 and up, perigold.com Previous Next

Yeti Sheepskin Ottoman, $560, eternitymodern.com

In its 2025 trend report, Zillow noted that, “Listings mentioning ‘cozy’ have increased by 35 percent compared to last year.” Log and timber homes have had the style locked in for a long time. Create cozy places to gather ’round with plush textures, wood finishes and neutral colors — plus a crackling fire to boot!



Contemporary Curves

Aria Sofa, from $4,150, cladhome.com Allister Limited Edition Stools, $639, ballarddesigns.com Balboa Wood Base Swivel Chair, $1,949, potterybarn.com Wood Organic Pebble Wall Mirror, $180, worldmarket.com Halston Heirloom Sienna Top Grain Leather Chair with Ottoman by Four Hands, $2,499, scoutandnimble.com Raechell Solid Wood End Table by Foundry Select, $237, wayfair.com Tanairy Luxury Vintage

Rock-Plate Round Dining Table by Orren Ellis, $2,450, wayfair.com Previous Next

Aria Sofa, from $4,150, cladhome.com

Beginning with architectural arches, soft, rounded corners started making their way back into every corner of our homes in recent years, and 2025 should bring nothing but more. Elegantly curved chairs and cornerless tables are a great way to round things out.



See Also: Designs Built to Last