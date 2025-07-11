The Latest Trending Home Design Aesthetics

Log and timber homes are inherently timeless; it’s just one of the many factors that make them such a desirable and long-celebrated genre. But they’re certainly not stuck in time. Advanced efficiencies and flexible design make them perfectly modern marvels — and an excellent backdrop for any design aesthetic, even the fads.
When it comes to what’s trending in 2025, we couldn’t help but notice that perhaps log and timber homes were well ahead of the curve. (Literally — expect to see round corners everywhere!) Here are five trends — and log- and timber-friendly finds — you’re seeing everywhere this year. Maybe even in your own home.
A Touch of Nostalgia
Gable Spongeware Jug, $85, thesixbells.com
Stillwater Floral Quilt, $199, schoolhouse.com
Snowshoe
Single Shelf, $350, blackforestdecor.com
ISCHGL Ski Wallpaper in Juniper, £149 per roll, limelace.co.uk
Pocono Mountains Pennant, $23, etsy.com/shop/madspiritunlimited
Flying Fish 24oz Grande Mugs
(Set of 4), $76, goldenrabbit.com
Wood Novelty Canoe Paddle Home Wall Decor with Arrow and Stripe Patterns, $48, wayfair.com
Homeowners are seeking more ways to create comfortable, character-rich spaces, which explains the rise in nostalgic design. A perfect fit for log and timber homes, vintage pieces (and vintage-inspired) as well as whimsical motifs add an instant sense of place and provenance.
Delectable Palettes
Dune Swivel Chair, $1,637, joybird.com
Brown Conical Glass Lamp
by Los Objetos Decorativos, $360, claudehome.com
Marigold Strings in Mocha Mousse Wallpaper
by gargipanwar, $99 and up,
spoonflower.com
"Everything Looks Perfect From Far Away" Acrylic Painting on Raw Canvas, Framed
by Ali Enache, $3,000, chairish.com
Modern Bedside Nightstand Lamp with Coffee Lampshade, $42, amazon.com
Stella Faux Silk Velvet Embroidered Romantic Western Decorative Pillow, $60, wayfair.com
When Pantone announced Mocha Mousse as its color of the year for 2025, we knew it’d be a natural fit for log and timber homes. These finds are the perfect way to work a little of the perfectly rich and rustic hue into your home.
Lighting as Art
Blum Wood Floor Lamp, $998, straydogdesigns.com
Chanel Table Lamp, $1,560, lightology.com
Chaney 9 Light Chandelier by Arteriors Home, $2,210, 1800lighting.com
Coastal Living Bimini Double Sconce by Regina Andrew, $463, lightingnewyork.com
Highland Table Lamp with Wicker and Mica Shade, $458, houseofantiquehardware.com
Steel Luminaire Lamp with Birch Bark Shade, $240, jannaugoneandco.com
If lighting is the jewelry of the home, doesn’t it deserve to sparkle? Expect to see bold, statement-making lighting, from tiny table lamps to chandeliers that take center stage.
Cozy Abodes
Weathering Steel
Open Air Chiminea, $798, shopterrain.com
Skis and Poles Linen Napkins, $124, westontable.com
Ivory Faux Sheepskin Area Rug, $40, worldmarket.com
Ranell Mirror, $1,650, graysonliving.com
Freja Swedish Wool Throw in Amber, $165, fjorn.com
Eastern Accents
Throw Pillows, $168 and up, wayfair.com
Ralph Lauren Break Trail Hand Woven Area Rug, $416 and up, perigold.com
In its 2025 trend report, Zillow noted that, “Listings mentioning ‘cozy’ have increased by 35 percent compared to last year.” Log and timber homes have had the style locked in for a long time. Create cozy places to gather ’round with plush textures, wood finishes and neutral colors — plus a crackling fire to boot!
Contemporary Curves
Allister Limited Edition Stools, $639, ballarddesigns.com
Balboa Wood Base Swivel Chair, $1,949, potterybarn.com
Wood Organic Pebble Wall Mirror, $180, worldmarket.com
Halston Heirloom Sienna Top Grain Leather Chair with Ottoman by Four Hands, $2,499, scoutandnimble.com
Raechell Solid Wood End Table by Foundry Select, $237, wayfair.com
Tanairy Luxury Vintage
Rock-Plate Round Dining Table by Orren Ellis, $2,450, wayfair.com
Beginning with architectural arches, soft, rounded corners started making their way back into every corner of our homes in recent years, and 2025 should bring nothing but more. Elegantly curved chairs and cornerless tables are a great way to round things out.