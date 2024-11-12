Upgrade Your Thanksgiving Hosting Essentials

The holiday hosting season is upon us, with family and friends gathering together to share meals and memories. If you're the home holding a family feast or a "friendsgiving" party, you'll need a few key pieces for your table decor and general entertaining essentials. Here are a few product finds for your next fall gathering.
All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.
Shop the Products
1. Faux 26 Inch Berry, Acorn, Pine Cone & Oak Leaf Wreath, $60, Bed Bath & Beyond
2. Gather Together Embellished Table Runner, $25, Michael's
3. Bronze Turkey Tiny Taper Holders, Set of 2, $50, Williams Sonoma
4. Gray Ceramic Turkey Figural Salt and Pepper Shaker Set, $13, World Market
5. Fall Floral Arrangement, $63+, Etsy
6. Glass Tabletop Votive Holder, $28, Wayfair
7. Mini Green Pumpkin Place Card Holder Set, $26, Michael's
8. Pumpkin Casserole Dish and Gravy Boat, $45, Kirkland's
9. Harvest Bounty Loaf Pan, $38, Sur La Table
10. Deviled Egg Platter, $25, Amazon