🔍
Loghome Circ Ad Top Left

Upgrade Your Thanksgiving Hosting Essentials

If you're the home holding a feast or party, you'll need a few key pieces for your table decor and general entertaining essentials.

fall-wreath-lhl_11868_2024-11-12_15-40
fall-table-runner-lhl_11868_2024-11-12_15-40
fall-candle-holders-lhl_11868_2024-11-12_15-39
fall-salt-pepper-shakers-lhl_11868_2024-11-12_15-40
fall-centerpiece-lhl_11868_2024-11-12_15-39
fall-glass-votive-lhl_11868_2024-11-12_15-39
fall-place-card-holder-lhl_11868_2024-11-12_15-40
fall-pumpkin-servware-lhl_11868_2024-11-12_15-40
fall-cake-pan-lhl_11868_2024-11-12_15-39
fall-egg-platter-lhl_11868_2024-11-12_15-39

Faux 26 Inch Berry, Acorn, Pine Cone & Oak Leaf Wreath, $60, Bed Bath & Beyond


The holiday hosting season is upon us, with family and friends gathering together to share meals and memories. If you're the home holding a family feast or a "friendsgiving" party, you'll need a few key pieces for your table decor and general entertaining essentials. Here are a few product finds for your next fall gathering.


All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.


Shop the Products

1. Faux 26 Inch Berry, Acorn, Pine Cone & Oak Leaf Wreath, $60, Bed Bath & Beyond

2. Gather Together Embellished Table Runner, $25, Michael's

3. Bronze Turkey Tiny Taper Holders, Set of 2, $50, Williams Sonoma

4. Gray Ceramic Turkey Figural Salt and Pepper Shaker Set, $13, World Market

5. Fall Floral Arrangement, $63+, Etsy

6. Glass Tabletop Votive Holder, $28, Wayfair

7. Mini Green Pumpkin Place Card Holder Set, $26, Michael's

8. Pumpkin Casserole Dish and Gravy Boat, $45, Kirkland's

9. Harvest Bounty Loaf Pan, $38, Sur La Table

10. Deviled Egg Platter, $25, Amazon


See More Thanksgiving hosting essentials on Timber Home Living and Cabin Life!

Modern_Timber_Frame_Deep_Creek_MD_07_11868_2024-10-10_11-48
In With the Old: Using Reclaimed and Salvaged Mat…
1_11868_2024-10-31_16-33
Monthly Survey: Separate Tub/Shower or Wet Room?
cottage-decor-header_11868_2024-09-27_08-46
12 Charming Cottage Home Decor Finds
ROTM-WHS-Log-Home-Decatur-22-FULL_11868_2024-09-24_08-26
A Seamless Single-Story Log Addition
Ulv_Kit4_11868_2024-10-11_13-37
Shop the Look: Warming Up White
Ranch93_0309_11868_2024-07-29_15-27
This Kitchen Will Rock Your World
Subscribe Now + Get 2 Free Gifts!