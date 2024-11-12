Upgrade Your Thanksgiving Hosting Essentials



The holiday hosting season is upon us, with family and friends gathering together to share meals and memories. If you're the home holding a family feast or a "friendsgiving" party, you'll need a few key pieces for your table decor and general entertaining essentials. Here are a few product finds for your next fall gathering.



All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.



Shop the Products

1. Faux 26 Inch Berry, Acorn, Pine Cone & Oak Leaf Wreath, $60, Bed Bath & Beyond

2. Gather Together Embellished Table Runner, $25, Michael's

3. Bronze Turkey Tiny Taper Holders, Set of 2, $50, Williams Sonoma

4. Gray Ceramic Turkey Figural Salt and Pepper Shaker Set, $13, World Market

5. Fall Floral Arrangement, $63+, Etsy

6. Glass Tabletop Votive Holder, $28, Wayfair

7. Mini Green Pumpkin Place Card Holder Set, $26, Michael's

8. Pumpkin Casserole Dish and Gravy Boat, $45, Kirkland's

9. Harvest Bounty Loaf Pan, $38, Sur La Table

10. Deviled Egg Platter, $25, Amazon



See More Thanksgiving hosting essentials on Timber Home Living and Cabin Life!