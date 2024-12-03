Host Your Holiday Gatherings in Style



As the fall is beginning to slip away, there's no denying the rise of joy and cheer in the air. Preparing to host loved ones for parties or vacations requires advanced planning, including the entertaining essentials. Here are a few product finds for your next holiday gathering.



All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.



Shop the Products

1. Merry Christmas Doormat, $20, Michael's

2. Blown Glass Christmas Tree Figural Drink Dispenser, $50, World Market

3. Trim Tree Cloth Napkin, $3, Target

4. Evergreen Shaped Cookie Jar, $27, Kirkland's

5. Holiday Plaque-Style Cookie Cutter, $28, Sur La Table

6. Ornament Ice Molds, $20, Williams Sonoma

7. Christmas Lambs Ear and Frosted Berries Wreath, $110+, Etsy

8. Flocked Tree Place Card Holders, Set of 4, $30, Pottery Barn

9. Natural Wood Christmas Wreath Serving Board, $25, Kirkland's

10. Santa Cookie Elf Candy Snowman Card Game, $10, Amazon

11. Multicolor Christmas Iridescent Tree Plates, Set of 2, $27, Target

12. Christmas Table Runner, $30, Wayfair



See more holiday hosting essentials on Timber Home Living and Cabin Life!