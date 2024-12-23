Dressing Up Your Primary Suite Spaces

The Citadel III, shown below. Photo courtesy of True North Log Homes.





In the ancient Chinese practice of feng shui, one’s bedroom should a be a minimalist place of rest. To achieve this, the philosophy offers simple guidelines: do place your headboard against a wall; don’t have electronics in the room; do create symmetry; and, importantly, do not allow clutter — not even hidden underneath the bed or in the form of extra furnishings.

Modern home trends are catching on — contemporary bedroom design is focused on creating simple, serene sanctuaries, often even making them smaller. As it turns out, when homeowners get to choose, they’re pumping that valuable square footage into spaces where you need storage and function most, like the bathroom. A recent Houzz report finds that primary bathrooms are only getting bigger, and homeowners are getting that square footage from three key places: “The most common areas homeowners draw square footage from are closets (44%), bedrooms (24%) and hallways (7%).”

For those lucky enough to be starting fresh with a customized log or timber home, the possibilities are endless. In the Feng Shui tradition, bedrooms need to host just a bed and some nightstands. (And in the log and timber tradition, perhaps access to a cozy fireplace or private porch.)

Take a look at how other log and timber homeowners have shifted square footage from the bedroom to the bathroom and beyond. With these four examples, you’ll see just how creative you can be when it comes finding balance in bedroom and bathroom design.



The Jackson by Hearthstone

Courtesy of Hearthstone. Courtesy of Hearthstone. Courtesy of Hearthstone. Previous Next

Courtesy of Hearthstone.

Square Footage: 3,803

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half

It’s hard to say what first caught our eye about the primary bedroom and bathroom design in this plan. Perhaps the elegant sitting area that welcomes you to the suite. Or maybe the easy access to both the screened porch and spacious deck. Or maybe the his-and-hers approach to the sprawling bathroom, which is not shy in taking its share of the suite’s square footage. The mirror-image spaces rejoin in a creative Jack-and-Jill-style shower, showcasing sensibility and style in equal measure.



The Citadel III by True North Log Homes

Courtesy of True North Log Homes. Courtesy of True North Log Homes. Courtesy of True North Log Homes. Previous Next

Courtesy of True North Log Homes.

Square Footage: 3,309

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

In this plan, the boundaries between bed and bath blur, creating a resort-like experience every day. A grand soaking tub set in a windowed bump-out takes center stage. Optionally flanked by a pair of sinks, the tub area is open to the bedroom, which flows organically into an open, spacious closet and a private space, where another sink accompanies a shower and toilet. With three sinks in one suite, comfort and convenience reign supreme.



The Ketchum by Woodhouse, The Timber Frame Company

Courtesy of Woodhouse, The Timber Frame Company. Courtesy of Woodhouse, The Timber Frame Company. Previous Next

Courtesy of Woodhouse, The Timber Frame Company.

Square Footage: 3,109

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Bridges create pockets of peace and privacy in this contemporary timber home plan, particularly when it comes to the primary suite. Situated in its own private wing, the suite is divided into three areas: the bedroom, the sitting room and the bathroom. For couples with the same schedule, his-and-hers sinks and a footprint as large as the bedroom mean the space never feels cramped. And for early birds, a sitting room between the bedroom and bathroom means an early morning for one doesn’t have to be an early morning for all.



The Beaver Creek by Tomahawk Log & Country Homes

Courtesy Tomahawk Log & Country Homes. Courtesy Tomahawk Log & Country Homes. Courtesy Tomahawk Log & Country Homes. Previous Next

Courtesy Tomahawk Log & Country Homes.

Square Footage: 2,591

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

With equal space given to the bedroom and bathroom, this plan showcases simplicity at its finest. The practically sized primary bedroom opens out onto a porch and shares a two-sided fireplace with the great room, offering the simple pleasures log home living is known for. On the opposite end, the bathroom makes efficient use of space, finding room for a separate shower and tub among a large walk-in closet and his-and-her sinks.

Mystix Transcendent Experience. Courtesy Brizo.



Spa for the Senses

Zhuzh up your bathroom design with little upgrades that add major luxury — no matter the size or shape of your space.

KOHLER’s new shower infusion kit turns regular showerheads into aromatherapy devices via “infusion pods” that come in combinations like eucalyptus and mint, lavender and vanilla and bergamot and lemongrass.



Sight & Sound: Mystix Transcendent Experience

This steam shower system from Brizo (pictured above) offers “chromatherapy,” allowing you to select different color palettes that can be coordinated with music and scent for a choreographed spa experience.



Touch: Smart Airflower

LG’s brand-new technology allows you to dial in your bathroom temperature and humidity precisely, so you never have to step out of the warm shower into a chilly room or attempt to get ready in a hot and sticky space. The device rapidly circulates air and reduces dampness via two fans that extract moisture, and one that sends out warm, dry air.



See Also: Living the Suite Life