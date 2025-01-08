Deciding on a Kitchen Design Vision



Anyone who’s been to the eye doctor knows the drill. You settle into the examination chair, start with a baseline of your current eyesight and then the ophthalmologist moves through a progression of corrective lenses, continuously asking, “Which one looks better: Option 1 or 2?”

Visualizing the design of your kitchen can operate in much the same way. You know what you need to have in the space and very likely have the seed of a design aesthetic in mind, but you may have some trouble fine-tuning your style. Sometimes all it takes are small tweaks to a classic design foundation to shift a space from one style to another. Here’s how.



