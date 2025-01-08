🔍
Deciding on a Kitchen Design Vision

Looking for the perfect kitchen design for your home? We'll help you see your options more clearly.

Option 1: Traditional?

This kitchen is every bit the traditional design you see in many of today's log homes. The round-on-round logs are prominently showcased, accentuated by a bit of drywall for brightness. The cabinet color matches the log stain for a seamless look. Rich granite counters and stainless steel appliances add a little gloss, while a forged-iron chandelier, complete with a moose antler motif, illuminates the space. It's a can't-go-wrong combo.

Photo by Bill Mathews

Written by Donna Peak


Anyone who’s been to the eye doctor knows the drill. You settle into the examination chair, start with a baseline of your current eyesight and then the ophthalmologist moves through a progression of corrective lenses, continuously asking, “Which one looks better: Option 1 or 2?” 

Visualizing the design of your kitchen can operate in much the same way. You know what you need to have in the space and very likely have the seed of a design aesthetic in mind, but you may have some trouble fine-tuning your style. Sometimes all it takes are small tweaks to a classic design foundation to shift a space from one style to another. Here’s how.


See Also: Big Design Ideas for Small Cabin Kitchens

