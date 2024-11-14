Gift Guide 2024: Lake Living



Our 2024 Gift Guide is here to help you shop for everyone on your holiday list! Gift the new lake home owner something special, or stock your own stash for your waterfront vacation with these picks.



All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.



Shop the Products:

1. Lake House Quilt Set, $140+, Belk

2. Giant Inflatable Floating Water Mat, $50, Amazon

3. Probably At The Lake Doormat, $58+, Etsy

4. Life is Better at The Lake Blanket, $38, Amazon

5. Smells Like Summer On The Lake Soy Wax Candle, $24, Etsy

6. Solar Power Bank, $30, Amazon

7. Insulated Cooler Bag, $79, Mark & Graham

8. Bocce Ball Set, $48, Target

9. Floating Cornhole Set, $26, Amazon

10. Quick Dry Towels, Set of 4, $120, Dock & Bay



