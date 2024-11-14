🔍
Loghome Circ Ad Top Left

Gift Guide 2024: Lake Living

Gift the new lake home owner something special, or stock your own stash for your waterfront vacation with these picks.

quilt-set-lhl-gift-2024_11868_2024-11-25_10-47
floatie-lhl-gift-2024_11868_2024-11-25_10-47
doormat-lhl-gift-2024_11868_2024-11-25_10-47
lake-blanket-lhl-gift-2024_11868_2024-11-25_10-47
lake-candle-lhl-gift-2024_11868_2024-11-25_10-47
power-bank-lhl-gift-2024_11868_2024-11-25_10-47
cooler-bag-lhl-gift-2024_11868_2024-11-25_10-46
bocce-ball-lhl-gift-2024_11868_2024-11-25_10-46
cornhole-lhl-gift-2024_11868_2024-11-25_10-46
towels-lhl-gift-2024_11868_2024-11-25_10-47

Lake House Quilt Set, $140+, Belk


Our 2024 Gift Guide is here to help you shop for everyone on your holiday list! Gift the new lake home owner something special, or stock your own stash for your waterfront vacation with these picks.


All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.


Shop the Products:

1. Lake House Quilt Set, $140+, Belk

2. Giant Inflatable Floating Water Mat, $50, Amazon

3. Probably At The Lake Doormat, $58+, Etsy

4. Life is Better at The Lake Blanket, $38, Amazon

5. Smells Like Summer On The Lake Soy Wax Candle, $24, Etsy

6. Solar Power Bank, $30, Amazon

7. Insulated Cooler Bag, $79, Mark & Graham

8. Bocce Ball Set, $48, Target

9. Floating Cornhole Set, $26, Amazon

10. Quick Dry Towels, Set of 4, $120, Dock & Bay


See our other 2024 gift guides on Timber Home Living and Cabin Life!

il_1588xN.5147839416_8pmk_11868_2024-11-27_10-55
How do I Decorate a Log Home?
Chest_Living3_11868_2024-11-19_11-06
How Do I Pick the Best Finishes for My Log Home?
adventurers-header-lhl-gift-2024_11868_2024-11-15_14-46
Gift Guide 2024: Adventurers
fall-hosting-header-lhl_11868_2024-11-12_15-38
Upgrade Your Thanksgiving Hosting Essentials
Modern_Timber_Frame_Deep_Creek_MD_07_11868_2024-10-10_11-48
In With the Old: Using Reclaimed and Salvaged Mat…
1_11868_2024-10-31_16-33
Monthly Survey: Separate Tub/Shower or Wet Room?
Subscribe Now + Get 2 Free Gifts!