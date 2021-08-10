Photo by Alex Gorey on Unsplash
What Is an Off-Grid Home?The definition of off-grid living varies widely depending on who you ask. Folks who call themselves off-grid can fall anywhere on a large spectrum. The most basic definition off-grid living is not being connected to public utilities. Some people, in pursuit of a more rugged veresion off-grid living, cut themselves off from the system completely and, in addition to sourcing water and power independently, live without technology and grow their own food.
Is Off Grid Living Similar to Homesteading?
Why Choose a Log Cabin for Your Off-Grid Home?
Choosing the Right Solutions for an Off-Grid Home
- Does your property have plenty of access to sunlight?
- Is there a water source nearby which you could use?
- Do you get much wind in your region?
Power
Photo: Pexels
Solar
WindOnce you’ve found out your local wind speeds, you might reach the conclusion that wind turbines are a better fit for your off-grid home. Wind turbines do tend to be more expensive to set up than solar systems, and they typically need more space.
MicrohydroIf you have water on your property, you might even consider generating electricity by water. This can be the more expensive option, however, it is also very responsive and long-lasting. This setup works best for those homes that sit on a hilly site with access to running water. Learn more here.
Non-Renewable ElectricityMost people want to ensure their energy is renewable, however this isn’t always possible. Perhaps you don’t have the initial investment needed to set up an off grid system, in which case you might need to rely on propane for cooking and heating water.
Water
Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash
Wells
Rainwater Collection
Water Tank
So, Is an Off-Grid Home for You?
Examples of Off-Grid Homes
A Luxurious Canadian Cabin
One way the family relaxes at the chalet is to gather around the open campfire pit in the back yard. The cabin is completely self-sufficient. Electricity is provided by a propane gas generator and solar panels.
Photography by
Perry Mastrovito
At one end of the great room, a cozy corner for reading or simply relaxing was arranged with buttery leather chairs and an occasional table. Just beyond the living area lies the first-floor master suite, and above it, a mezzanine offers bird’s-eye views of the entire space.
Photography by
Perry Mastrovito
With a 20-foot high ceiling above the living room area in the great room, you have the impression of being in a wide-open space — a feeling that’s echoed in the room’s simple and slightly western decor. Dual free-standing stoves keep the open-concept home warm during frigid Canadian winters.
Photography by
Perry Mastrovito
A rawhide chandelier hangs above the dining table while the L-shaped island in the kitchen is illuminated with industrial style lamps. Renovation work in the kitchen included repainting the cupboards cobalt blue, which works well to emphasize the warm tones of the wood.
Photography by
Perry Mastrovito
In the kitchen, the granite countertop of the island matches with that of the other countertops and the splash-guard. The couple kept as much exposed wood in the home as possible.
Photography by
Perry Mastrovito
Vertical and horizontal wall paneling in the entryway contrast nicely with the pinewood stairs, which lead to the mezzanine.
Photography by
Perry Mastrovito
The padded headboard of the queen-size bed in the master bedroom is made of leather. So is one of the cushions and the decorative strip in the coverlet.
Photography by
Perry Mastrovito
Water is pumped into the from the lake and filtered for domestic use. Waste-water flows into a Ecoflo bio-filter — a state-of-the-art septic tank.
Photography by
Perry Mastrovito
Every inch of space in the cabin was utilized, including this nook (complete with leather sleeper-sofa) tucked into a corner of the upper-level mezzanine.
This Off-Grid Cabin Takes a Simpler Approach
Doug and Stacy’s log cabin may be totally off the grid, but you can still keep up with their lives (and gain useful homesteading advice) by following their blog: offgridwithdougandstacy.com
Doug and Stacy's: Over at Doug and Stacy’s Midwest homestead, a collection of adorable outbuildings augment the 800-square-foot cabin constructed with timbers felled from their land.
Doug and Stacy's: Greenhouses, a chicken coop and sheds hold the equipment necessary for living off the land.
A Cozy, Off-Grid Cabin in Colorado With Rustic Style
Photography by
Christopher Marona
One of the Centennial Ranch cabin’s most unique characteristics is the hand-forged wrought-iron hardware found throughout. All of the hinges and latches and a number of larger specialty pieces, like the candle-powered chandelier and fireplace screen, were crafted just for this historically accurate cabin.
Photography by
Christopher Marona
An antique Hoosier cabinet takes the place of traditional cabinetry in this cabin kitchen. The decorative antique tins that line the shelf above serve as both a nod to the past and a place for concealed storage.
Photography by
Christopher Marona
The wood-fired, cast-iron stove was in home owner Vince Kontney’s possession for more than 40 years before it found a home at the Centennial Ranch cabin. The wide-plank hand-scraped hardwood floors were left unstained, which brightens the rustic room from the ground up.
Photography by Christopher Marona
Scrumptious apple pie and farm-fresh eggs are everyday fare at the Kontney homestead. A simple butcher-block work station is at the heart of the kitchen, which has no running water or traditional cabinetry or countertops.
Photography by Christopher Marona
When it comes to serving up a hearty lunch, chipped enamelware is the order of the day. The blue willowware in the open-faced cabinet is saved for special occasions. Since the cabin has no electricity, candlesticks, sconces and oil lamps can be seen throughout the rooms.
Photography by Christopher Marona
A cozy table for two is neatly nestled into a quiet corner of this 600-square-foot cabin.
Photography by
Christopher Marona
In addition to a sleeping loft, this modest bedroom, tucked in the rear of the cabin, offers enough space for a ranch-hand to rest after a day of rounding up cattle. Twin quilts give a jolt of color to the neutral tones of this small space.