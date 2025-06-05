5 Tips to Help You Build Your Home from Afar

Photo: LOOKSLIKEPHOTO.COM - stock.adobe.com



You’re planning to build the log or timber frame home you’ve been longing for, but there’s a problem: Your property isn’t exactly down the street … or even in the state. It’s not uncommon to be hundreds of miles away — sometimes across the continent — so how do you keep tabs on construction when you’re unable to be on location? We have five tactics to put you at ease when you’re building from afar.





1. Choose your team with care.

For a smooth, rewarding experience, take the time to educate yourself. Research a variety of log and timber home providers and builders, and vet each of them fully before you make your decision. (It’s not essential to choose partners who are rooted to your future location, but it helps because they’ll know local codes and regulations.) Log and timber home shows offer great opportunities to learn about companies’ practices, as do open houses, log and timber raisings, magazines and websites. Also, consider participating in log and timber online forums (like our Log Home Neighborhood Facebook group) to hear others’ experiences — good and bad.





2. Communication is key.

Today’s technology offers a plethora of ways to stay informed. If you’re the kind of person who wants a running record of your communication or daily photo updates as to what’s happening onsite, text or email may be the best options for you. If you prefer to talk out any issues that arise, you’ll want a contractor you can get on the phone. When it comes to your communicating, being on the same page with your contractor is essential — especially when building from a distance.





3. Make it a point to visit.

When you’re not close enough to pop by at the drop of a hat, most contractors recommend visiting the site at least once a month. If this isn‘t feasible or affordable, try to be there at crucial points of the process like breaking ground, erecting the log walls or timber frame bents, installing walls or panels, staining and any major inspections.





4. Install a camera.

Can’t be on the job site as often as you’d like? Many new long-distance homeowners are securing time-lapse cameras to tall posts or nearby trees. For a few hundred dollars, you can get outdoor, weatherproof, wide-angle-lens cameras that not only will allow you to check in on progress from afar, you’ll also have a fun visual journal of your home taking shape. Manufacturers like Brinno, ATLI and Reolink offer affordable options that are easy to install.





5. Practice patience.

We get it — you’re chomping at the bit to enjoy the home you’ve likely been planning for years, if not decades. But when you’re building from a distance, patience is key. It’s hard to understand all the scenarios that may cause construction to fall behind schedule when you're not there. Refer back to point #1: Know that you’ve chosen your team well and trust them to do their jobs.





