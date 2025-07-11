Crowd-Pleasing Log Home Floor Plans

It probably comes as no surprise that out of the wide variety of content we share on our websites (home tours, how-tos and more), floor plans are the most popular. It’s fun to imagine all the different forms a home can take, and, as made apparent here, log and timber homes take on quite the variety of shapes, sizes and uses. From cabins that barely spill over 1,000 square feet to timbered hillside lodges with grand wrap-around porches, the following plans have our online readers buzzing.
The Madison by Honest Abe Log Homes
Courtesy of Honest Abe Log Homes
Square Footage: 1,463
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2 Full
What Makes it a Favorite: This ranch-style plan keeps the main living areas in conveniently close proximity, filling them with natural light from the cathedral ceilings and wall of windows. Plus, porches and decks on all four sides put heavy emphasis on outdoor living.
The Piedmont III by Appalachian Log Structures Inc.
Courtesy of Appalachian Log Structures Inc.
Square Footage: 1,872
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 Full
What Makes it a Favorite: A classically charming exterior belies soaring interiors, where vaulted ceilings and wide-open central living spaces create a sense of spaciousness. Strategically laid out on one level, this plan offers the chance to embrace the best parts of ranch-style design.
The Fairfield by Coventry Log Homes
Courtesy of Coventry Log Homes
Square Footage: 1,296
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 Full
What Makes it a Favorite: With the ability to flex to fit a growing family or empty nesters, it’s no surprise that this plan is so popular. An open-concept design allows the main gathering spaces to flow together, and the loft offers additional space for hobbies or storage.
The Cook by Estemerwalt
Courtesy of Estemerwalt
Square Footage: 6,240
Bedrooms: 3, plus bunk room
Baths: 4 Full, 1 Half
What Makes it a Favorite: Originally designed for a shoreline site along Lake Wallenpaupack in Pennsylvania, this plan was dreamed up with summer getaways in mind. With a second primary suite upstairs and a spacious bunk room over the garage, the layout can host quite the crowd.
Bonus Cabin Life Floor Plan: The Aspen VIII by True North Log Homes
Courtesy of True North Log Homes
Square Footage: 1,735
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2 Full, 1 Half
What Makes it a Favorite: This plan packs a big punch in a small footprint. With the primary suite on the main floor, open living spaces and an accommodating loft, this plan can scale up or down with your needs.