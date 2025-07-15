Dirt to Done Part 4: Timber Within Reach

Images courtesy of Steven Rothenberger and Gingrich Log Homes



It’s possible that no feature of Steven and Becky Rothenberger’s home was envisioned with greater care than the selection and integration of the timbers that grace the structure—and in such a carefully customized project, that’s saying something.

The couple had invested years of research, planning and yes—dreaming—before building their dream forever home in southeastern Pennsylvania. Through this due diligence, they determined the optimal way to achieve the best of all worlds: they chose a hybrid home.

Log siding defines the home’s exterior and creates rustic curb appeal, but inside, elegant, tall timbers take center stage. “Along with the look and feel of the ‘Lincoln Log’ exterior, I have always admired and loved the look and feel of a structural post-and-beam system inside the house,” Steven explains. “The chunky wood gives you a sense of security and stability and provides a warm and inviting feel as you enter our home.”

Budget played a big part in the decision to combine materials and building systems. “When you get into designing and building homes like these, it ultimately comes down to personal preference, and of course how this can fit within your budget,” explains Steven. “Establishing a realistic budget will greatly aid in decision-making when evaluating wants versus needs or must-haves.”

To help the couple achieve their desired aesthetic and ambiance at the right price point, Todd Gingrich of Gingrich Log Homes in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, stepped in.

“Steven had gathered ideas over several years and pulled them together nicely in his plans, elevations and details. Our team helped him balance the look he wanted at the budget level he was comfortable with,” Todd explains. Together, they decided to incorporate decorative timbers into the structural post-and-beam system that supports the loft and ceiling ridge beam. These handmade heavy timbers were primarily used in the great room’s cathedral ceiling to carry the look and feel throughout the home.

The decorative trusses were ordered and produced as a standard rafter set, Todd explains, noting they were assembled and attached after the pine ceiling was installed. While some mechanical fasteners and wood plugs were used for reinforcement, the connections were made with traditional mortises, tenons and oak pegs.

Throughout the home, the timberwork was crafted using a combination of white pine and Douglas fir. “With the dark stain that was used on all beams, the varying species were complementary and provided a manageable price point,” Todd adds.

The Douglas fir elements were fashioned by skilled Amish craftsmen. Steven is proud of their superb artistry in the arched truss that supports the extended gabled roof at the rear of the home. The gentle curve echoes that of the front door and the home’s large windows.

But even amongst so much creativity, one feature in particular stands out to Steven: the heavy-timber stair system, which was accomplished by repurposing trees that he and his son removed from the property when creating a clearing for the view.

“We had the logs milled and dried, and then, when the time was right, I provided the live-edge ash stringer slabs and red oak rough treads to Todd and said, ‘Here ya go, make us some timber stairs!’” Steven recalls with a laugh. “Gingrich came through big time; the stairs definitely make a statement and provide a focal point as you enter our home. Plus, it’s a great talking point to explain to our guests how they came to be.”

Such intricate features necessitated abundant communication and collaboration. To wit, Steven and Todd met at the site almost daily. The time invested more than paid off. “This project was challenging yet rewarding,” Todd recalls. “It’s always nice to create a product that is one of a kind—something truly custom.”



