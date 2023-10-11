We Love This Farm Fantastic Dining Space

🔍
Farmhouse style is still sizzling hot, and this sunroom/casual dining area is an ideal place to serve it up.

Photography by Allen Mowery

Home by Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes

 


 

 

  1. In a house built for entertaining, you can never have too many dining spaces. Here, the long and lean sunroom is ideal for informal get-togethers. The space is connected to other areas of the house by two access points: more formal French doors that open to the great room and homey sliding barn doors that lead to the den.
  2. When it comes to stains, the monochromatic color scheme selected for the walls, doors and trim makes the room feel cohesive.
  3. Square, hand-hewn logs (accented by creamy chinking between the courses) ensure the authentic log home look is on full display, merging the interior with the exterior look of the home.
  4. Deep-brown walnut floors create continuity between the rooms, and the tight, straight grain lends a sophistication to the relaxed vibe of the home.
 

