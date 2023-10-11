We Love This Farm Fantastic Dining Space

Home by Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes
- In a house built for entertaining, you can never have too many dining spaces. Here, the long and lean sunroom is ideal for informal get-togethers. The space is connected to other areas of the house by two access points: more formal French doors that open to the great room and homey sliding barn doors that lead to the den.
- When it comes to stains, the monochromatic color scheme selected for the walls, doors and trim makes the room feel cohesive.
- Square, hand-hewn logs (accented by creamy chinking between the courses) ensure the authentic log home look is on full display, merging the interior with the exterior look of the home.
- Deep-brown walnut floors create continuity between the rooms, and the tight, straight grain lends a sophistication to the relaxed vibe of the home.