Shop the Look: Vintage Remix

Written by Katherine Owen
Photography by Heidi Long
Architect/Contractor: Mindful Designs
Perched along the shoreline of Whitefish Lake in north-west Montana, this 500-square-foot getaway boasts interiors that feel well loved and lived in. Traditional, lodge-style elements like tartan pillows, stag’s head candle holders and stately armchairs with nailhead trim hint at the vintage cabin’s locale, while sharp touches like windowpane-check curtains add a modern sensibility. This little cabin proves you can have big style no matter your square footage. Re-create the look with these picks.
 
1. Trumpeters Traditional Beveled Wall Mirror, $153, wayfair.com
2. Solano Lantern, $250 and up, frontgate.com
3. Six-Tier Silver Stag Head Candle Holder, $130, burkedecor.com
4. Brighton Windowpane Curtains from Elrene Home Fashions, $41, amazon.com
5. Aceyon 71” Square Arm Loveseat from Latitude Run in Hill Grass, $1,280,  wayfair.com
6. Wilmer Table Lamp from Heath & Cliff in Blackened Bronze, $75, overstock.com
7. Towanna Animal Print Tufted Rug from Mercer41, $690, wayfair.com
8. Red and Tan Tartan Pillow, $49, amazon.com 
9. Suffield Armchair from Three Posts, $419, wayfair.com
 
 
 
P.s., see more of this cabin here!
