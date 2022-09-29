Upgrade Your Log Home With These Fall Finds
Fall is in full swing, and with it comes opportunities for a home refresh. Whether you're looking to add a few seasonal touches or a whole-home overhaul, these products will give you a jump start in October.
Reversible Fall Welcome Sign, $39, Amazon
Maple Leaves Garland (Set of 3), $43, Wayfair
Anne Of Green Gables Quote Pillow, $24+, Etsy
Pumpkin Pillow, $20, Amazon
Caramel Throw Blanket with Fringe, $32, Amazon
48" Wood Blanket Ladder, $39, Amazon
Handwoven Rattan Pumpkins, $40+, Pottery Barn
Log Candles, $35, Etsy
Cast Iron Enameled Dutch Oven, 6 Qt, $80, Amazon
Written by Cathlene Cowart