This Kitchen Will Rock Your World

Architect: Centre Sky Architecture
Builder: Teton Heritage Builders
Interior Designer: Erika & Company
Photo: Gibeon Photography
Featured Highlights
Flow is the name of the game, and the kitchen is a study in streamlined efficiency, placing the refrigerator, sink and stove in a shallow scalene triangle.
In a deliberate move to achieve continuity, the materials the owners chose here and throughout the home are close in tonal value and color.
A “Luna Drift” granite slab tops the expansive alder-wood island with steel inlays, creating a focal point that’s natural and sophisticated, with a hint of industrial flair.
A rugged alcove, encased in the home’s signature element, Chief Cliff deep-creek stone, is host to the professional-grade Thermador range. A vein-cut travertine backsplash lightens the heaviness of the space.
A pair of delicate iron pendants balance the room’s rougher design elements.
The hardwood floor blends incredibly durable red and white oak planks. The duo creates a wide range of stain variation and mimics the character-log beams and rafters overhead.