This Kitchen Will Rock Your World

Architect: Centre Sky Architecture

Builder: Teton Heritage Builders

Interior Designer: Erika & Company

Photo: Gibeon Photography

Flow is the name of the game, and the kitchen is a study in streamlined efficiency, placing the refrigerator, sink and stove in a shallow scalene triangle.

In a deliberate move to achieve continuity, the materials the owners chose here and throughout the home are close in tonal value and color.

A “Luna Drift” granite slab tops the expansive alder-wood island with steel inlays, creating a focal point that’s natural and sophisticated, with a hint of industrial flair.

A rugged alcove, encased in the home’s signature element, Chief Cliff deep-creek stone, is host to the professional-grade Thermador range. A vein-cut travertine backsplash lightens the heaviness of the space.

A pair of delicate iron pendants balance the room’s rougher design elements.