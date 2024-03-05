🔍
This Kitchen Keeps Things at Your Convenience

Mossy greens, creamy whites and rich wood tones give this compact kitchen a splash of natural elegance.

Photography by Mark Sorenson

Home by Coventry Log Homes

 
Why We Love This Kitchen:

  1. The granite’s swirling pattern of deep evergreen, pale sage and snowy white aren’t merely on trend, they are a nod to an aerial view of New England’s White Mountains, where the log home is located.
  2. Above the embossed copper sink, casement-style windows are easy to open and close, allowing fresh air and natural light to flow freely through the kitchen. Overhead, a low-profile task light fills in when day turns to night.
  3. A hint of the home’s 6-by-8 eastern white pine logs can be seen peeking behind the traditional raised-panel cabinetry.
  4. The island, with its turned-leg corners and driftwood-inspired paint wash, offers an attractive interplay of formal and casual. 
  5. Green translucent-glass subway tiles line the lower third of the walls, but behind the stove, an Italian scene played out in mosaic tile steals the show.
 

