This Basement Wet Bar Really Rocks

Log Provider: Kalispell Montana Log Homes

1. The owners took advantage of every square inch of the 5,000-square-foot retreat and tucked a full wet bar underneath the stairs to the main level. The bar boasts an upper counter made from hand-forged metal by Craig May from Dragon Forge Ltd. and Herbeau oil-rubbed bronze faucets to match those found in the kitchen.

2. The rugged beauty of stone is on full display throughout the basement level, with floors covered in buffed limestone and the walls wrapped in real-rock veneer.

3. The one-of-a-kind character posts were sourced just two hours away in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

4. Throughout the home, the standing-dead lodgepole pine logs were hand-treated with an Osborn buffing brush and a custom-crafted stain made from a mix of raw umber and water.

5. Homeowner Adam Bersin reports that Highcliffe Lodge was the first log home to pass Vail’s energy standards. The windows are better than the required U-value of 0.35 at 0.30 and the basement walls above grade exceed the R-21 requirement at R-23.