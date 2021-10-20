🔍
Step Inside This Dreamy Log Home Bedroom

Whether you need a solid night’s sleep or a quick catnap, an exceptionally designed and built bedroom like this one is the stuff log home dreams are made of.

Photography by Heidi Long
Home by Bigfork Builders & Locati Architects
 
 
  1. Full-round, old-growth pine logs were carefully sourced for a year and then expertly crafted to create the serene space.  
  2. A bump-out creates an ideal spot for a daybed/reading nook, complete with a feather-soft mattress and copious pillows.
  3. Space for a small writing desk has been a much-appreciated amenity throughout this past year.
  4. Rustic wide-plank flooring plays off the room’s elegant furnishings and bedding.
  5. Although natural light streams through the unadorned window, multiple light sources (chandelier, desk lamp, bedside lamp and nook sconce) ensure the logs’ dark stain is not overwhelming day or night.
  6. A lowered ceiling makes the space intimate and cozy.
 
