Step Inside This Dreamy Log Home Bedroom

Home by Bigfork Builders & Locati Architects
- Full-round, old-growth pine logs were carefully sourced for a year and then expertly crafted to create the serene space.
- A bump-out creates an ideal spot for a daybed/reading nook, complete with a feather-soft mattress and copious pillows.
- Space for a small writing desk has been a much-appreciated amenity throughout this past year.
- Rustic wide-plank flooring plays off the room’s elegant furnishings and bedding.
- Although natural light streams through the unadorned window, multiple light sources (chandelier, desk lamp, bedside lamp and nook sconce) ensure the logs’ dark stain is not overwhelming day or night.
- A lowered ceiling makes the space intimate and cozy.
