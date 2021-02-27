🔍
Steal a Few Ideas From This Spa-Like Bathroom

Daily stress melts away when you can retreat to a well-appointed, spa-like master bath.

Home by Hilgard Log Builders
Photography by Heidi Long
 

 
This serene bathroom by Hilgard Log Builders brings an instant sense of relaxation. Here's how to get the look in your own bathroom:
 
  1. A color palette of sage green, creamy white and rich brown creates a tranquil, soothing environment.
  2. The home’s hand-selected, large-diameter logs act as rustic wainscoting.
  3. Placing a mirror directly across from a window amplifies the room’s natural light. In the evening, a combination of pendants and sconces cast illumination in all the right places.
  4. A space-saving pocket door adds privacy to the toilet area.
  5. The board-and-batten wall treatment draws the eye up toward the slightly vaulted ceiling.
  6. An immersion tub doesn’t occupy much floor space but it enables occupants to soak their cares away.
 


 
