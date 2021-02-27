Steal a Few Ideas From This Spa-Like Bathroom

Photography by Heidi Long
This serene bathroom by Hilgard Log Builders brings an instant sense of relaxation. Here's how to get the look in your own bathroom:
- A color palette of sage green, creamy white and rich brown creates a tranquil, soothing environment.
- The home’s hand-selected, large-diameter logs act as rustic wainscoting.
- Placing a mirror directly across from a window amplifies the room’s natural light. In the evening, a combination of pendants and sconces cast illumination in all the right places.
- A space-saving pocket door adds privacy to the toilet area.
- The board-and-batten wall treatment draws the eye up toward the slightly vaulted ceiling.
- An immersion tub doesn’t occupy much floor space but it enables occupants to soak their cares away.
See even more log home bathroom inspiration here!