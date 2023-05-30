Stacking the Deck at Your Log Home

Home by LBH Construction

Photo by Bill Mathews

1. All it takes is a few steps to define the deck’s dining area from the lounge. A combination of traditional balusters and tension cables vary the views of the landscape.

2. Arkansas fieldstone plays a major role throughout this home, but it’s the wood-burning fireplace anchoring this deck that really accentuates the color assortment of the rock.

3. Rugged Douglas fir posts support the roof with individualistic character.

4. The overhead beams are handcrafted to a smoother finish than the posts. Combined with tidy tongue-and-groove ceiling planks, the various textures give the outdoor room refined-rustic appeal.

5. Trex decking in a soothing shade of weathered gray makes the 100-foot-long space virtually maintenance free.

