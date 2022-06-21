Shop the Look: Home on the Range

🔍
This Colorado home was designed with authentic mining-town character in mind.

Written by Katherine Owen
Photography by Heidi Long

Log Provider: PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes

 

Situated gracefully on what used to be a 19th-century homestead, it’s only fitting this 2,400-square-foot Colorado home was designed with authentic mining-town character in mind. Inside, the theme continues with a decor scheme that mixes all the best parts of rustic style: antler fixtures, wrought iron details, Southwestern textiles, antiques and even a wildlife motif here and there. Here’s how to bring the look home.

1. 5-Piece Candlestick Set by Astoria Grand, $87, wayfair.com

2. Elk 9-Light LED Chandelier by ELK Lighting, $2,238, overstock.com

3. Great Hunting Lodges of North America, $36, amazon.com 

4. La Brea 1-Light Wall Sconce by Troy Lighting, $198, overstock.com 

5. Whitetail Deer 3-Antler Table Lamp, $300, blackforestdecor.com 

6. Vintage Kilim Pillow from Chouhanrugs, set of five, $75, etsy.com 

7. Pesotum Leather Top Grain Leather Club Chair by Lark Manor in camel, $1,220, wayfair.com 

8. HiEnd Accents Faux Leather Fringe Square Throw Pillow, $75, bedbathandbeyond.com 

9. Jewel Tone Area Rug by Surya, in 8’ x 11’, $1,347, rugs-direct.com

 

