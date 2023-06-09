Shop the Look: Cowboy Dreams

🔍
Inside this home, an abundance of rustic finishes and vivid Western motifs cement the home’s rugged aesthetic.

Written by Katherine Owen
Photography by James Ray Spahn

Interior Design: Ansley Interiors

 

Lovingly referred to as “Colorado’s last great ski town,” Crested Butte boasts an air of bygone Western mountain-town ambiance that you’ll only find in the high-altitude havens tucked deep in the Rockies. So, it makes sense that this post-and-beam retreat, filled with reclaimed materials, heavy wood beams and rustic stone throughout, fits right in. Inside, an abundance of rustic finishes and vivid Western motifs cement the home’s rugged aesthetic. Here’s how to get the look in your own space. 

 

horseshow metal hook
farmhouse sink
wall sconce
ceiling fan
 

Cast Iron Barn Star and Horseshoe Metal Wall Hook from WoodArtUSA, $29.99, etsy.com

Western Star Towel Bar from Black Forest Decor, $20, amazon.com

48-Inch Cast-Iron Wall Mount Farmhouse Trough Sink by Randolph Morris, $1,894, vintagetub.com

The Original Wall Sconce, $295 and up, barnlight.com

Vintage Gyro 42 in. LED Indoor Oil-Rubbed Bronze Twin Turbo Ceiling Fan by Minka-Aire, $805, homedepot.com

 

reclaimed wall cladding
Wild West Cowboy Animal Print Microfiber Sheet Set
wall sconce

Reclaimed Wall Cladding in “Bear Claw,” contact for pricing, triplebreclaimed.com

Red and Black Buffalo Check Comforter Set from Wake in Cloud, $46 and up, amazon.com

Wild West Cowboy Sheet Set in Twin from Sweet JoJo Designs, $60, wayfair.com

Large Rustic Lantern Wall Sconce, $191, blackforestdecor.com

 

See more from this home: The Great Escape to a Legacy Log Home

