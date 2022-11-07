🔍
Loghome Circ Ad Top Left
FOLLOW US >

Shop the Look: Chic Dreams

Take a cue from this primary bedroom and re-create the farmhouse look in your own space.

Written by Katherine Owen

Log Provider: Honest Abe Log & Timber Homes

Photo by: Brandon Malone 

home sweet home sign
Metal Garden Door Wall Decor
wall sconce
Hanley 1 - Drawer Nightstand in Antique White/Brown
CALHOME K Series Stained Wood Sliding Barn Door with Hardware Kit
duvet cover set
Half Moon Upholstered Bench
Farmhouse Reimagined Antique White with Chestnut Queen Poster Bed
rug

 

At this dreamy Tennessee log-and-timber retreat, “farmhouse” is so much more than a decor scheme. The hybrid home is situated on the family farm, Acres of Grace, which homeowner April Smith-Patterson inherited from her father and now tends to with her husband, Nick. Such a bona fide farmhouse calls for interior trimmings to suit, so Honest Abe’s interior designer, Molly Cooper of Cooper & Co., outfitted the home with comfortable furnishings that are undeniably shabby chic. Take a cue from the primary bedroom and re-create the look in your own space.

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*

 

Shop the Products

  1. Home Sweet Home Family Name Sign by ToeFishArt, $120, etsy.com
  2. Large Wood and Metal Garden Door Wall Decor Panels, $118, homedepot.com
  3. Corbel Wall Sconce Antique Grey, $230, acolorfulfarmhouse.com
  4. Hanley Nightstand in Antique White/Brown by Kelly Clarkson Home, $480, wayfair.com
  5. CALHOME K Series Stained Wood Sliding Barn Door with Hardware Kit, $419, overstock.com
  6. Ultra Soft Three-Piece Pinch Pleat Duvet Cover Set in light gray, $86, pier1.com
  7. Half Moon Upholstered Bench by Ophelia & Co., $360, wayfair.com
  8. Farmhouse Reimagined Antique White with Chestnut King Poster Bed, $1,367, overstock.com
  9. Zuma Area Rug by Amber Lewis x Loloi in 7’10” x 10’, $599, rugs-direct.com
 

See Also: Our Favorite Furnishings for Your Interior Design Style

thankful-table-decor_11868_2022-11-01_10-47
Home Decor Finds For Your Thanksgiving Celebrat...
il_1588xN.1966497066_7u7o_11868_2022-09-30_09-00
Upgrade Your Log Home With These Fall Finds
BestHome_RockyMtn(3)_11868_2022-09-12_15-08
How to Light Up Your Log Home
Rachel-Loewen-Houzz-resized_11868_2022-08-30_15-10
Houzz Releases Their 2022 Bathroom Trends Study
door-mat_11868_2022-08-22_15-18
Savvy Shopper: Stars and Stripes
cashiers0033_1CCA_11868_2022-08-16_15-33
Design of the Times
Subscribe Now + Get 2 Free Gifts!