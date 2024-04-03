Shop the Look: All Hands on Deck

Photo courtesy of Christina Wedge and Chip Wade

Misty Mill, the lakeside getaway of Chip and Pauli Wade on Georgia’s Lake Sinclair, boasts 3,000 square feet of porches and wrap-around decking, meaning the great outdoors are never more than a few steps away — and can host a crowd. Outfitted in an aesthetic Chip jokingly refers to as “Boy Scout chic,” the home fuses playful, patterned finishes and high-function design. Re-create the porch’s nautical feel in your own space with these similar finds.

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*

Shop These Products

1. Four Oak Designs The Avalon Swing Bed, $2,159, theporchswingcompany.com

2. Stinson Mid-Century 4-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set, $1,000, worldmarket.com

3. Outdoor Nautical Pillow Cover in Navy Anchors, $10 and up, etsy.com/shop/ElemenOPillows

4. Nautical Isle Yacht Knot Throw Pillow Cover & Insert by Eastern Accents, $165, wayfair.com

5. Kruz 20x20 Outdoor Pillow in Blue/White, $135, onekingslane.com

6. Portmany Neutral Diamond Trellis Indoor/Outdoor Navy 8’x10’ Area Rug by Jonathan Y, $205, houzz.com

7. KICHLER 85-inch Gentry LED Ceiling Fan in Anvil Iron, $956, amazon.com

