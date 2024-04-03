Shop the Look: All Hands on Deck

🔍
This lakeside getaway on Georgia’s Lake Sinclair boasts 3,000 square feet of porches and wrap-around decking. Re-create the porch’s nautical feel in your own space with these similar finds.

Photo courtesy of Christina Wedge and Chip Wade

 

Stinson Mid Century 4 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set by World Market
Nautical Isle Yacht Knot Throw Pillow Cover & Insert
Misty Mill, the lakeside getaway of Chip and Pauli Wade on Georgia’s Lake Sinclair, boasts 3,000 square feet of porches and wrap-around decking, meaning the great outdoors are never more than a few steps away — and can host a crowd. Outfitted in an aesthetic Chip jokingly refers to as “Boy Scout chic,” the home fuses playful, patterned finishes and high-function design. Re-create the porch’s nautical feel in your own space with these similar finds. 

 

1. Four Oak Designs The Avalon Swing Bed, $2,159, theporchswingcompany.com

2. Stinson Mid-Century 4-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set, $1,000, worldmarket.com

3. Outdoor Nautical Pillow Cover in Navy Anchors, $10 and up, etsy.com/shop/ElemenOPillows

4. Nautical Isle Yacht Knot Throw Pillow Cover & Insert by Eastern Accents, $165, wayfair.com

5. Kruz 20x20 Outdoor Pillow in Blue/White, $135, onekingslane.com

6. Portmany Neutral Diamond Trellis Indoor/Outdoor Navy 8’x10’ Area Rug by Jonathan Y, $205, houzz.com

7. KICHLER 85-inch Gentry LED Ceiling Fan in Anvil Iron, $956, amazon.com

 

