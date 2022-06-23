See What's Trending in Home Design This Summer

Summer’s here, and, based on the latest study from Houzz, homeowners are in the mood to spruce up for the new season. According to the 2022 Emerging Summer Trends Report, which analyzes search insights from the website’s community of homeowners, home professionals and home design enthusiasts, the following trends are heating up this summer:

Outdoor Design and Maintenance.

A growth in searches for “landscapers” (up 42%) shows owners are looking to professionals for upkeep in their outdoor spaces. When it comes to landscaping options, water conservation is on everyone’s minds, as searches for “drought tolerant landscaping ideas,” doubled from the previous year. One water feature is in though. Searches for “hot tubs on decks” were up 130% from the same period last year, a popular choice for entertaining and relaxing.

Front Door Upgrades.

Front doors and associated searches have grown in popularity the past year as owners look to upgrade this first-impression spot. Metal’s having a moment as homeowners are looking up “iron front doors”. Bold colors are also in, with homeowners searching for red and green front doors.

Statement Lighting Options.

Lighting can make or break a space, just ask the owners, designers and professionals searching for statement lighting such as “extra-large chandeliers,” “lantern chandeliers,” “industrial pendant lights” and “wicker pendants,” which have gone up 30-223%. General lighting searches have also doubled, with community members looking for “kitchen ceiling lights,” “flush mounted lighting,” and “task lighting.”

Defining Design Styles.

There are plenty of home design styles to choose from, and homeowners are getting specific about what they like and want. Searches for “midcentury modern kitchen ideas” spiked up 576%, while “beach style design ideas” were up 143%. Japandi has seen a rise lately, and searches for “Japandi bathrooms” and “Japandi kitchens” rose 229% and 104%, respectively.

Midcentury Modern Moments.

This design style is proving to be timeless and is still going strong in the searches. Designers, owners and professionals alike are looking at “midcentury modern bedroom ideas,” and “midcentury modern exterior home ideas” in addition to the kitchen searches. Even aspects of the style are popular searches, such as “kit kat tile,” which was up 797%, “bouclé,” and “curved sofa.”

“Barndo” Homes.

The barn-style home has taken the reins on home styles lately, reminiscent of a simpler way of life. Searches for the term “barndo” has gone up 154% from the same period last year, but searches for barn-inspired rooms have also grown. For those wanting snippets of this style, searches for “barndominium kitchens” have risen 138%.

Maximizing Space.

Whether your home is small or large, finding enough space to accommodate your life and family is a universal wish. Searches highlighting the ability to make spaces appear larger, like “stacking washer dryers” and “hallway cabinets,” have doubled from last year and are both up over 100%. Design aspects have a lot of say in achieving this goal, so searches like “acrylic counter stool” and “open tread staircase” are on the right track.

Pandemic-Inspired Plans.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been changes to the way we design our homes and lives. Searches for “dog feeding stations” and “chair seat covers” are up 55% and 429% for those who adopted furry friends during this time. With more people working from home, searches for “computer armoire” and “cloffice” are making a statement. Many families are choosing multi-generational homes, leading to in-law suites or accessory dwelling unit searches, such as “small single-wall kitchen ideas” and “windowless bathrooms.” After 2020’s toilet paper debacle, people are still searching “bidets” and incorporating them into their homes.