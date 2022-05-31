Savvy Shopper: Country Chic
Modern country/western style is enjoying a new, elevated status, and our six picks will put a little giddy-up in your log or timber home’s decor.
1. Yosemite Faux Cowhide Area Rug by Alexander Home, various sizes available, starting at $206, overstock.com.
2. Rustic Personalized Canvas, several designs available, $59.99, tailoredcanvases.com.
3. Four-Light Chandelier with Wooden Beam, in black, $197, litfad.com.
4. Tufted Western Leather Barstool by Great Blue Heron, $1,829, cowhidesdirect.com.
5. Paneled Wood and Metal Barn Door by Coast Sequoia, $690, wayfair.com.
6. Cowboy Lifestyle Bedding Collection, bedding prices vary by size; pillows $39.99, lonestarwesterndecor.com.
1. Yosemite Faux Cowhide Area Rug by Alexander Home, various sizes available, starting at $206, overstock.com.