🔍
Loghome Circ Ad Top Left
FOLLOW US >

Savvy Shopper: Country Chic

Modern country/western style is enjoying a new, elevated status, and our six picks will put a little giddy-up in your log or timber home’s decor.

cow-rug_11868_2022-05-31_15-46
hudson-sign_11868_2022-05-31_15-46
chandelier_11868_2022-05-31_15-46
bar-stools_11868_2022-05-31_15-46
barn-doors_11868_2022-05-31_15-46
bedding_11868_2022-05-31_15-46

1. Yosemite Faux Cowhide Area Rug by Alexander Home, various sizes available, starting at $206, overstock.com

 
*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.
CBLH_0510_S6_11868_2022-05-17_07-19
The Return of Dedicated Dining Rooms
LHL_0105-JamesRaySpahn_11868_2022-05-11_13-58
Maximizing Space in Your Small Home
CBLH_CZY10_C4_11868_2022-05-11_07-59
Downsize Your Home, Not Your Dreams
AdobeStock_421343217_11868_2022-05-05_16-17
Designing the Perfect Pantry in Your Log Home
CBN-A0615_20_11868_2022-04-29_07-56
Lofty Goals in This Hybrid Log Cabin
AdobeStock_359676206_8542_2022-04-15_09-36
Plants Made for the Shade

Editor's Picks

All products featured are carefully reviewed and selected by our editors. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a commission from qualifying purchases.

Subscribe Now + Get 2 Free Gifts!