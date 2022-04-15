Plants Made for the Shade

If you’re like most homeowners, your property likely has a mix of sun and shade, allowing you a breadth of options for plantings. But what about those spots that never see the sun? They might be in tight corners where sunlight is blocked by your log or timber home itself, or if your house is in the forest, they could be beneath the trees, if there’s a significant canopy.

Happily, you don’t need to fill those areas with mulch and move on. We offer a selection of tried-and-true plants that thrive in cool, shady areas and will enliven even the darkest nooks and crannies.

Lungwort A common misconception about shaded areas is that flowered plants will wither away, but lungwort proves that’s not true. These delicate blossoms with the off-putting name erupt into a range of colors — sometimes with different hues on the same plant — and its silvery leaves are eye-catching in their own right. Other flowering varieties that do well with guarded sunlight are impatiens, hydrangeas and calendula.

Adobe / ©valya82

Coral Bells Also called “heucheras,” these delicate plants do very well in shady sites and come in a variety of leaf colors, including a pinkish salmon, dark orange and purplish black. The ruffled edge to the leaves gives visual interest even when they’re not in bloom. These are good in the front of a shady area, since the leaves stay low and they have slim flowered stalks that last throughout the summer, depending on climate. Adobe / ©laplateresca Hostas These are the go-to shade plants because they flourish in darker spots, replicate easily and you can split them without much effort. If you find them a bit boring (as some avid gardeners do), try using them as spacers or fillers instead of the main attraction. That will give you some green without having them be front and center. Still not loving hostas? Ferns or nettle will accomplish the same objective.

Adobe / ©zatelepina

Ornamental Grasses

Take these tips to heart and you just might find yourself cultivating the perfect little out-of-the-sun retreat.