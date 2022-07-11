Our Favorite Furnishings for Your Interior Design Style

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*
For the Luxe Lodge...
Antler Stag Tall Metal Candelabra.
1. Antler Stag Tall Metal Candelabra from Arthur Court Designs, $209, wayfair.com
2. Ivory Faux Sheepskin Area Rug, $40 and up, worldmarket.com
3. Contemporary Leather Bar Stool in Black from Ceets, $412, overstock.com
4. Apollo Adjustable Resin Antler 5-Light LED Chandelier by JONATHAN Y, $288, overstock.com
5. Yukas Wood Coffee Table, $2,799, horchow.com
6. Classic Buffalo Check Throw, $127, ballarddesigns.com
7. Metallic Herringbone Cowhide Decorative Pillow from Safavieh, $142, macys.com
For the Fresh Farmhouse...
Barn-Door Inspired Wall Mirror.
1. Barn-Door Inspired Wall Mirror from Kate and Laurel, $187, amazon.com
2. The Original Warehouse Gooseneck Light, $442, barnlight.com
3. Vintage Milk-Jug Inspired Flower Vase from Fovasen, $16, amazon.com
4. Farmhouse Rustic Wind Spinner Wall Decor from Glitzhome, $35, overstock.com
5. The Beach House Design Accent Cabinet in Distressed White, $413, overstock.com
6. Adjustable Tractor Seat Stool, $200, worldmarket.com
7. Xander Solid Wood Bench, $420, jossandmain.com
For the Rustic Cabin...
Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories.
1. Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories from SheeChung, $16, amazon.com
2. Bear Dance Decorative Pillow from Donna Sharp, $45, overstock.com
3. Canoe Wall Clock from Millwood Pines, $51, wayfair.com
4. Vintage Camping Lantern Lamp from Loon Peak, $75, wayfair.com
5. Bear Plaid Welcome Coir Doormat, $27, blackforestdecor.com
6. Real Hickory Log Daybed, $1,289, logfurnitureplace.com
7. Neverland Rectangular Cotton Braided Area Rug from Homespice, $450 and up, amazon.com