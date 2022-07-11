🔍
Our Favorite Furnishings for Your Interior Design Style

Log and timber homes are known for their exposed wood and timeless good looks. But even with the hallmarks of log and timber construction on full display, these structures still lend themselves to a wide variety of interior design styles. Whether you dream of a fresh farmhouse, a cozy cottage or a luxe mountain lodge, this furniture collection will put the finishing touch on your dream design.

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*

 

For the Luxe Lodge...

Antler Stag Tall Metal Candelabra.

1. Antler Stag Tall Metal Candelabra from Arthur Court Designs, $209, wayfair.com 

2. Ivory Faux Sheepskin Area Rug, $40 and up, worldmarket.com

3. Contemporary Leather Bar Stool in Black from Ceets, $412, overstock.com 

4. Apollo Adjustable Resin Antler 5-Light LED Chandelier by JONATHAN Y, $288, overstock.com 

5. Yukas Wood Coffee Table, $2,799, horchow.com

6. Classic Buffalo Check Throw, $127, ballarddesigns.com 

7. Metallic Herringbone Cowhide Decorative Pillow from Safavieh, $142, macys.com 

 

For the Fresh Farmhouse...

Barn-Door Inspired Wall Mirror.

1. Barn-Door Inspired Wall Mirror from Kate and Laurel, $187, amazon.com

2. The Original Warehouse Gooseneck Light, $442, barnlight.com

3. Vintage Milk-Jug Inspired Flower Vase from Fovasen, $16, amazon.com

4. Farmhouse Rustic Wind Spinner Wall Decor from Glitzhome, $35, overstock.com

5. The Beach House Design Accent Cabinet in Distressed White, $413, overstock.com

6. Adjustable Tractor Seat Stool, $200, worldmarket.com

7. Xander Solid Wood Bench, $420, jossandmain.com

 

For the Rustic Cabin...

Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories.

1. Mason Jar Bathroom Accessories from SheeChung, $16, amazon.com

2. Bear Dance Decorative Pillow from Donna Sharp, $45, overstock.com

3. Canoe Wall Clock from Millwood Pines, $51, wayfair.com

4. Vintage Camping Lantern Lamp from Loon Peak, $75, wayfair.com

5. Bear Plaid Welcome Coir Doormat, $27, blackforestdecor.com

6. Real Hickory Log Daybed, $1,289, logfurnitureplace.com

7. Neverland Rectangular Cotton Braided Area Rug from Homespice, $450 and up, amazon.com

