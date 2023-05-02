Make Decorating for May a Breeze

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*

Now that April showers have passed, it's time to bring on everything May has to offer! With a mix of spring and summer weather, this month is perfect for bright decor and enjoying time outdoors. Get your log home ready for warm weather fun with these decor picks.

1. Pack of Copper Plant Markers, $27+, Etsy

2. Indoor Outdoor Capiz Shell Wind Chime, $17, Home Goods

3. Natural Rattan Votive Lantern, $21, Michael's

4. Lake It Easy Hook Pillow, $62, Overstock

5. Lit Jute Wrapped Orbs Garland, $79, Pottery Barn

6. S'mores Station Box, $20, Amazon

7. Marshmallow Roasting Sticks, $10, Amazon

8. 45pc Indoor Outdoor Wood Mega Jumbling Tower Game, $60, Home Goods

9. Lemon Dessert Plates, Set of 4, $20, Kirkland's

10. Oaxaca Blue Glass Mosaic Hurricane Candle Holder, $18, World Market

