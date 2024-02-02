Log Home February Decor You'll Adore

🔍
These decor finds can help you create a harmonious and delightful ambiance that embraces the essence of this month of transition and love.

Peony Flower Wreath, $66, Amazon﻿

 

February, the month of love and transition from winter to spring, presents the perfect opportunity to transform your home's decor. Whether you're planning a romantic evening in, hosting a gathering with loved ones, or simply want to embrace the spirit of love and the hope of spring throughout your living spaces, these decor finds can help you create a harmonious and delightful ambiance that embraces the essence of this month of transition and love.

 

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*

 

1. Peony Flower Wreath, $66, Amazon

2. Heart Wind Chime, $25, Wayfair

3. Wooden Conversation Hearts, Set of 3, $27, Etsy

4. Love Grows Here Walnut Cutting Board, $70, Kirkland's

5. Ceramic Heart Shaped Frame, $18, Michael's

6. KitchenAid Dishcloth Set, $22, Amazon

7. Personalized Wood Round Coaster Set, $54, Wayfair

8. Nesting Hearts Bread Warming Set, $25+, Uncommon Goods

9. Gingham Heart Throw Pillow, $20, Target

10. Handwoven Fringe Throw, $69, Pottery Barn

 

