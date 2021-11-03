🔍
Delicious Dining Room Design Ideas for Log Homes

We simply can't get enough of these stand-out dining spaces. Which is your favorite?

Coventry_Burton08_DiningRoom_8542_2021-06-03_17-35-1280x720_8542_2021-11-03_15-10
MeekerThreeRivers36_8542_2020-12-28_15-48-1280x720_8542_2021-11-03_15-15
Henderson_Log-2979-Edit_8542_2020-10-15_10-19_8542_2021-11-03_15-17
Karchner-5171-Edit_8542_2020-03-21_13-52-1280x720_8542_2021-11-03_15-38
105_8542_2020-10-01_11-48_8542_2021-11-03_15-19
Stevens10_8542_2021-06-22_11-50-1280x720_8542_2021-11-03_15-07
Hochstetler-Biskup-10_8542_2020-01-16_10-07-1280x720_8542_2021-11-04_09-59
0M7A3976f_8542_2019-09-11_12-06-1280x720_8542_2021-11-04_10-05
Sandpoint-Lodge---Wisconsin-Log-Homes---KCJ-Studios-(12)_8542_2019-10-17_16-56_8542_2021-11-04_10-03
pmh4559hh-Dining-Room_8542_2019-11-13_14-00-1280x720_8542_2021-11-04_10-01

Bright and Breezy

Seagrass-inspired dining chairs lend textural interest  and balance the formality of the table in this sunny dining spot.

Photography by Mark Sorenson

Log Provider/Designer: Coventry Log Homes

See more here.

