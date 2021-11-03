Delicious Dining Room Design Ideas for Log Homes
We simply can't get enough of these stand-out dining spaces. Which is your favorite?
Bright and Breezy
Seagrass-inspired dining chairs lend textural interest and balance the formality of the table in this sunny dining spot.
Photography by Mark Sorenson
Log Provider/Designer: Coventry Log Homes
Open Living
Elegant Hues
Emerald-green cabinets distinguish this dining room. In keeping with the contrasting dark and blond theme, the dining room and kitchen floors are covered in an oversized tile with a pale wood-grain design, accentuating the dark chocolate stain on the beams and trimwork.
Photography by Allen Mowery
Log Provider/Designer: Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes
Gather 'Round
Photography by Kris Miller
Log Provider: Hochstetler Milling
Go Grand
In this luxe mountain lodge, the elegant dining space shares a two-sided fireplace with the great room.
Photo: Eymeric Widling and Rochelle Zemlak
Interior Design: Rochelle Lynne Design, rochellelynne.com
Architect: Weigang Marvick & Associates
Log Producer: Moose Mountain Log Homes, moosemountain.com
Cozy and Classic
The Go-To Gathering Spot
Bench-style seating around the dining room table ensures plenty of space for everyone, including the friends who gather religiously every Sunday for dinner at the family’s home. “We eat, watch football and sit around the pool,” says Mike. “I love cooking, so it’s great that you can be in the kitchen but still talking to people on the couch in the living room.”
Rustic Wood Tones
A dark-stained dining table adds contrast to the honey-toned logs, as do the windows and doors trimmed in walnut. “The dark trim creates a nice accent against the pine log walls,” says Sarah Jubach Claypool, the sales and marketing manager of The Jubach Co., the home’s custom builder.
Room for Everyone
The proximity of the dining table to the kitchen island encourages interaction between guests, making the arrangement ideal for large gatherings.
All About the View
This dining area features large windows overlooking the garden and the lake. Anchoring the wall just beyond the solid-cherry table, a painting of polar bears by Marta Milossis, a French-born artist, echoes the tones found in the heated slate floor.
Photography by Perry Mastrovito
Builder: Patriote Home
