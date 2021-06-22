A Pennsylvania Log Home With Timeless Style

Nestled among 800 acres of Pennsylvania countryside sits a 6,300-square-foot log-and-timber hybrid with a look so timeless, it could have been there since the mid-1700s. But smart modifications and up-to-date amenities hint at a more modern story.

Based on the “Prestwick” plan by StoneMill Log & Timber homes, this country retreat has been meticulously customized to maximize scenic views and fit in with the region’s history

.

“This design has been specifically catered to the lay of their land — from the architecture of the area to the view that they are trying to take advantage of,” explains Mathew Sterchi, StoneMill’s vice president of sales and marketing. From the start, the owners’ priorities were clear: stay true to the local vernacular and capitalize on the lakefront location. “Every architectural design feature is rooted in those.”

The owners worked with StoneMill to create a layout that was just right; they closed in a porch to create a windowed dining room and nixed a loft in favor of a vaulted ceiling over the kitchen. Even the home office, presciently added long before 2020, boasts some of the best views and a snug fireplace.

A combination of the most classic elements of rustic design — local stone and flat-walled western hemlock logs — come together to create a space that’s not just cozy, but authentic. Details like the hand-hewn finish, dovetailed corner notches and 4-inch-wide chinking drive home the rustic Appalachian style.

“You would’ve found dovetail, flat-log construction in that area of the country dating back hundreds of years,” informs Mathew. Thanks to the timelessness of natural materials, this home will fit in for centuries to come.

Home Details

Square Footage: 6,300

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3 full, 1 half

Log & Timber Provider/Designer: StoneMill Log & Timber Homes



3 full, 1 half