A Pennsylvania Log Home With Timeless Style

Bedrooms: 4
Log & Timber Provider/Designer: StoneMill Log & Timber Homes
Natural materials and classic design make for a timeless log-and-timber retreat in Pennsylvania.
The owners wanted a completely vaulted ceiling in the kitchen, so they worked with StoneMill to eliminate what would’ve been a bedroom or loft area to open it up.
There are six fireplaces in the house, and the mantels came from a 1700s-era log cabin that was discovered underneath an old home on the property.
The office was designed to look like an original stone building you might have found on the property.
What was a porch in the original floor plan was modified and closed in to create year-round livability.
The stonework throughout the home was patterned after a historic building in Gettysburg.
