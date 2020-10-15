With new resolve, they dusted off their nostalgic ambitions and, once again, got to work — but this time the dream — and the job at hand — centered around a log home.

While some may argue that uniformity diminishes a log home’s personality, the Hendersons’ home struts its stuff through an array of special touches.

“From the very beginning, I wanted color!” April exclaims.

Home Details

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5