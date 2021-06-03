A New Hampshire Home With Mountain Views in Every Room

Home Details
Building a log home proves to be one adventurer’s greatest challenge.
Granite and ledge stone pulled from the ground during excavation figure heavily in the hardscape around the home, including in the front walkway which features a custom design of an infamous (though now-fallen) local rock formation known as “Man of the Mountain.” Manufactured veneer clads the lower level of the home.
“Curb appeal was important to the owner,” says Coventry sales representative Deb Simano. “One of the biggest changes he made to the floor plan was to include two ‘fronts,’ — one that you could see from the road and one as you pull in and look at the home straight on.”
The granite on the kitchen countertop and island holds special appeal for Terry, and if you look closely, you can see why. “It looks exactly like what you’d seen looking down from a plane over our local White Mountains — the boulders, forests, outlines of the rivers and streams,” he says.
Comfort and ease were at the forefront of owner Terry Burton’s mind during the designing process — and when it came time to choose a fireplace. “The original plan was for a fireplace with a built-in pizza oven in the center of the house,” he says. “But I decided I didn’t want the cleanup anymore, so the gas fireplace fits where I’m at in this stage of my life.”
Seagrass-inspired dining chairs lend textural interest and balance the formality of the table in this sunny dining spot.
Because the home doesn’t have central air conditioning, dual fans were included to keep the master bedroom comfortable year-round. “We throw open the windows and get a nice breeze,” he says.
The same granite used in the kitchen — which pulls green against the green-tiled backsplash — has a purple hue in the home’s master bath, thanks to the influence of the room’s lavender-colored walls. A painted detail over the light fixture adds a folksy, mountain vibe.
“I wanted to break up the wood, so we used a bit of drywall in every room,” explains Terry. “Also, I wanted it to feel like I was outside, so we painted it colors you would see in the forest here: yellow for the birch trees, a vibrant green for the moss-covered boulders, red for the maple trees in the fall, blue for the cloudless skies.”
“I wanted a truss spanning across the great room, and I wanted it to look a little industrial since that is my professional background,” says Terry. To reach this end, Coventry joined the timbers with steel brackets, which stand out against the natural timbers sealed with clear polyurethane.
A music area in the lower level is a favorite spot for Terry to enjoy a jam session with his fellow musician friends. Everything goes, from classic rock to blues to jazz. The space also features an office and a full bath.
