Lofty Goals in This Hybrid Log Cabin

Perched high in the peak of this hybrid log cabin, a sleeping loft provides a cozy, romantic spot where guests will dream of spending the night.

Photography by Heidi Long
Home by Hilgard Log Builders & J. Logan Architects

1. The highest spot in the house lets you get up close and personal with the exquisite hand-scribed Douglas fir timbers that support the roof.

2. In a room that’s in the rafters, having an operable casement window that affords natural ventilation as well as abundant natural light is a must.

3. The color variations of the red-and-gold hickory hardwood floors set off the natural blond tones of the log posts and beams, as well as the ceiling’s tongue-and-groove.

4. A touch of drywall serves as a headboard and keeps the cabin from feeling too woodsy. 

5. Locally sourced logs that were predesignated for harvesting (such as these) lets the environmentally conscious homeowner sleep soundly at night.

