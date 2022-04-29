Lofty Goals in This Hybrid Log Cabin





1. The highest spot in the house lets you get up close and personal with the exquisite hand-scribed Douglas fir timbers that support the roof.

2. In a room that’s in the rafters, having an operable casement window that affords natural ventilation as well as abundant natural light is a must.

3. The color variations of the red-and-gold hickory hardwood floors set off the natural blond tones of the log posts and beams, as well as the ceiling’s tongue-and-groove.

4. A touch of drywall serves as a headboard and keeps the cabin from feeling too woodsy.

5. Locally sourced logs that were predesignated for harvesting (such as these) lets the environmentally conscious homeowner sleep soundly at night.