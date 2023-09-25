Larger Primary Bathrooms on the Rise, According to Survey

Houzz Inc., a platform for home remodeling and design, has released their 2023 U.S. Houzz Bathroom Trends Study. This report is comprised of nearly 2,000 homeowners who are amid, are planning or recently completed a bathroom renovation.

Here are the trends homeowners have been following this year:

Primary Suite Enlargements

Out of the participants, 22% enlarged primary bathrooms during their remodel. They tended to pull the extra space from closets, bedrooms and hallways (44%, 24% and 7%, respectively). Once renovations were complete, 59% of the bathrooms measured 100 square feet or more.

Shower Upgrades

With more space, 61% of homeowners also increased their shower square footage, with 20% going significantly larger (more than 50% increase in size). The most common styles were low curb, alcove, curbless and corner showers (43%, 42%, 24% and 21%, respectively). Owners also incorporated premium features in their showers, including rainfall shower heads (54%), dual showers (20%), body sprayers (16%) and thermostatic mixers (14%).

Increased Sustainability

The majority of homeowners surveyed (87%) chose sustainable options during their renovations. The most popular choices were LED lightbulbs, water-efficient fixtures, a timeless design, energy-efficient features and light dimmers (62%, 46%, 44%, 34% and 34%, respectively).

Looking to the Future

Universal design is continuing to be popular, with 66% of owners incorporating these special needs in their designs. This number is up from 54% in 2021.

Wood Replaces White

Wood is becoming the color of choice for vanities and cabinets in bathrooms. This option was chosen by 33% of participants, followed by white (29%), gray (13%) and blue (8%). However, white continues to be the most popular color for countertops and walls, both inside and outside of the shower.

Safe Flooring Options

An overwhelming number of owners replace their floors during a bathroom remodel (83%), and 33% of them chose nonslip floors outside of the shower. This is up 6 percentage points from last year. Other premium flooring options were waterproof material and radiant heating (31% and 29%, respectively).

Hidden Features

Medicine cabinets are working double-duty as storage and hiding utility features such as mirrors (37%), plugs (24%) and lighting (23%). The vast majority opted for a clean look, with 67% choosing a recessed mounting style.

Working with Professionals

Most homeowners chose to work with a professional during their bathroom renovation projects (86%). Cabinetmakers, interior designers, bathroom designers and architects were all hired more frequently this year (23%, 14%, 14% and 10%, respectively), while general contractors saw the most significant increase (53%, compared with 48% last year).

