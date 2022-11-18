Interior Design Advice from an Insider

Photo Credit: Peak Photography, Big Sky photo

Designer Lynn Fleming of Xact Interiors out of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, has extensive experience with log home interiors, and she has a few pro pointers to share.

Be consistent, but with moderation.

Whether it’s classic country or mountain modern, keep the interior-design thread going, but take care to not overdo it. Know when and where to change things up so the interior feels fresh and lively.

Get angular.

Log homes have a lot of horizontal lines. Adding asymmetrical materials, like stone, changes the geometry and aesthetic, as does switching textures from tactile wood to cool rock.

Make the ceiling bright.

Though stained tongue-and-groove has been a mainstay, white drywall or a whitewashed stain on the ceiling will help reflect natural light and show off the beauty of the trusses, as shown in the photo.

Don’t get too trendy.

Gray log homes are all the rage but need to be done carefully so as not to look like old, worn-out log structures.

Mix materials.

Introducing other elements — particularly metal — alongside gorgeous logs is a great way to both complement and contrast the wood.