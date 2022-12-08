Jackson Design and Remodeling.

As the end of 2022 rapidly approaches, many homeowners are taking the time to plan out what they want to achieve in the coming year. From working with professionals to upgrade spaces or making a simple shift in décor, plenty of trends are popping up to improve homes.

Houzz, a leading home renovation and design platform used by professionals and homeowners, has released their trend predictions for 2023 based on the search results of their users.

1. Natural Materials

Homeowners using Houzz have had an increased interest in incorporating natural materials into their homes. Countertop materials like quartzite and natural stone are toward the top, but marble tile and wood cabinets are at a high point.

2. Curbless Showers with Continuous Flooring

With more people building forever homes or homes that accommodate many generations, curbless showers are a game changer. Instead of featuring a different tile from the rest of the bathroom, many designers have decided to flow tile continuously for a sleek look.

3. Bold-Contrast Bathrooms

While the clean, bright look of a white bathroom is still dominating, homeowners have been adding in hints of darker colors. Blue vanities have gone up in popularity with 7% of homeowners installing them, according to the 2022 U.S. Houzz Bathroom Trends Study. Other bold choices such as black detailing, brass details and wood-look tile are helping up the drama in these rooms.

4. Connecting to the Outdoors

The lure of the outdoors has been appealing for years, with 20% of homeowners making their kitchens more open to outside areas post-renovation, according to the 2022 U.S. Houzz Kitchen Trends Study. Sliding glass doors are at the top of the list, but large windows for natural light and natural materials and colors can have a similar impact.

5. Modern Rustic Living Rooms

The demand for the modern rustic style has great rooms everywhere feeling cozier yet rugged. Natural stone fireplaces, wood beams or trusses and organic colors lead to the perfect mix of old and new.

6. Color, Color, Color

Bright and bold colors are taking the wheel in 2023, helping homeowners shift from neutrals and whites to adventurous and vibrant spaces. Wallpaper is a great way to add a pop of print and personality as search trends on Houzz are rising for “paintable wallpaper” (93%), “chinoiserie wallpaper” (71%), “floral wallpaper” (52%), “ceiling wallpaper” (40%), “Art Deco wallpaper” (33%) and “dog wallpaper” (46%).

7. Warm and Soft Kitchens

There is one space in the home where neutral and soft style is staying: the kitchen. While some daring colors are trickling in, homeowners are still leaning towards a cooking area that oozes relaxation with greige or off-white cabinets, light woods, muted tiles, simple patterns or bronze and brass touches.

8. Layers of Textures

A mix of textures and materials in décor, wallpaper, materials and accessories has design experts talking. Popular choices include layering wood, rattan, stone, metal and concrete with textural fabrics for an interesting space.

9. Playful Traditional Style

When designers combine many of the previously mentioned trends, a maximalist style begins to take hold, especially an elevated traditional look combining vintage finds with bright and fun touches. Many homeowners are looking locally to add antique, recycled and repurposed pieces to their rooms.

10. Creative Island Seating

Kitchen islands are multi-purpose tools, from a cooking space to seating for a meal. While the traditional arrangement has a row of stools on one side, homeowners are looking for creative ways to make this setup match their needs. Popular ideas are two-tiered designs with seating for 10 and raised or lowered areas for various uses.