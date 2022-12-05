Shop the Look: Home Cooking

Photography by Tom Harper

In this cozy cabin, casual design lends itself to quality family time, whether that’s gathered around the spacious kitchen island, in the adjoining breakfast nook or cozied up by the fireplace in the open living room. Gorgeous log walls, rustic stone and heavy timber beams create a backdrop of rich texture and warmth, but the decor details add the homey charm. From the owner’s treasured Blue Willow dishes to an elegant and entertaining-ready banquette, each element tells a story. Here’s how to capture the same inviting, collected-over-time look in your space.

1. Tonisha Indoor/Outdoor Lumbar Pillow (Set of 2) by Red Barrel Studio, $60, wayfair.com

2. Toth Jozwiak Outdoor Rectangular Pillow Cover & Insert by Langley Street, $30, wayfair.com

3. Red Burgundy Deep Gold Paisley Floral Pattern Print Throw Pillow, $35, society6.com

4. Rustic Wooden Wall Art, Quilt Design #3 by WorksofWoods, $125 and up, etsy.com

5. Kichler Lighting Everly Collection 1-light Chrome Pendant, $190, overstock.com

6. 4-Piece Place Setting Willow Blue (Georgian Shape) by Churchill, $50, replacements.com

7. Channel Island 6-Person Dining Set by Trent Austin Design®, $880, wayfair.com

8. Anchor Hocking Canton Cake Dome, $67, amazon.com

9. Wood Bark Charger, $20, worldmarket.com

10. Radin Hammered Bronze Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Stool, $190, lampsplus.com