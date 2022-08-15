As we enter the fall season, preparations for 2023 can’t be ignored. One hot topic is what trends will be popular among home design, and few are as sought after as paint colors.

GLIDDEN™ paint by PPG has announced their Color of the Year for 2023: Vining Ivy (PPG1148-6). This shade is described as “bluish-greenish-something-in-betweenish” and the perfect pop of color for log and timber homes.

“Consumers are seeking to simplify in this post-COVID era, as the past two years have shed a new light on the importance of serenity and little moments,” said Ashley McCollum, Glidden color expert. “Vining Ivy embodies this vibe perfectly. It is energizing yet grounding, and it works in literally any space. Its versatility takes the guesswork out of design, leaving consumers with more time to indulge in the things that matter most to them.”

The teal shade is a combination of blue and green to create a shade symbolic of deep water. The jewel tones can create a calming mood in spaces, with blue highlighting tranquility while the emerald alludes to balance. When paired together, this color is not to be missed.

Glidden color stylists can see this hue being popular among exterior and interior commercial and residential spaces, styles and textures. For interior use, the color stylists recommend it as a wall color paired with deeper-toned woods and off-white trim or accessorized with golden accents and bright white trim. As an exterior, the color can add immediate curb appeal as a front door color – the perfect complement to colorful landscaping.

PPG, a trusted partner for professional painters, produces hospitality market insights to help architects and builders create spaces for luxury, comfort and impact. The company’s color experts have aligned on Vining Ivy as the Color of the Year for both the Glidden and PPG paint brands in 2023.

To find Vining Ivy and the rest of the 2023 trend colors at the store nearest you, visit www.ppgpaints.com.

