Gift Guide 2023: The Indoor Connoisseur

Our 2023 Gift Guide is here to help you shop for everyone on your holiday list! If your gift recipient love to head indoors during the colder months, any of these products will elevate their stay-at-home experience.

1. Hand Carved Olive Wood Chess Set, $44+, Etsy

2. Monarch Butterfly Corner Page Holder, $20, Uncommon Goods

3. Mulled Wine Cocktail Kit, $50, Bespoke Post

4. Mushroom Rainbow 1000 Piece Puzzle, $25, World Market

5. Beautyrest Electric Micro Fleece Heated Blanket, $70, Bed Bath & Beyond

6. Movie Night Popcorn Gift Set, $75, Giften market

7. Candle Warmer Lamp, $35, Amazon

8. Cozy Sherpa Wearable Throw, $69, L.L.Bean

9. Woodland Forest Sheet and Pillowcase Set, $42, Wayfair

10. Mushroom Mug With Lid, $17, Natural Life

