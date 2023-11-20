🔍
Gift Guide 2023: Lake Lovers

For the waterfront homeowner or the vacationer craving lake time, these gifts are perfect for their love of the water.

Lure Making Kit, $110, Man Crates﻿

 

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*

 

Our 2023 Gift Guide is here to help you shop for everyone on your holiday list! For the waterfront homeowner or the vacationer craving lake time, these gifts are perfect for their love of the water.

 

1. Lure Making Kit, $110, Man Crates

2. Life Is Great At The Lake Stoneware Boat Dish, $23, Amazon

3. Custom Resin Lake Checker Board, $85, Etsy

4. On The Lake Candle, $14, DW Home

5. Lake Serving Tray, $179, Lake Art 

6. Lake Drinks Pitcher, $48, Bloom & Petal

7. Personalized Stoneware Crock, $65, For All Gifts

8. Lake Life Wine Table, $39+, Etsy

9. Five Paddles Canvas Wall Art, $61, Michael's

10. Custom Lake 30oz Tumbler, $40, Home Lake Goods

 

See our other gift guides in our Gift Guide section or on Timber Home Living!
Subscribe Now + Get 2 Free Gifts!