Gift Guide 2023: Gardeners

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*

Our 2023 Gift Guide is here to help you shop for everyone on your holiday list! If your gift recipient is particular about their plants, give them something that will help their harvest and passion bloom year-round.

1. Garden Tool Kit, $27, Amazon

2. Organic Heirloom Variety - 16 Pack, $31, True Leaf Market

3. Backyard Bird Watering Can, $47, Uncommon Goods

4. Cottage Flower Camping Mug, $20, Etsy

5. Plant Pot Bookends, $25, Bespoke Post

6. Steel Gardening Stool, $45, Wayfair

7. Song Bird Personalized Garden Sign, $54, Birch Lane

8. Waterproof Cracked Glass Ball Solar Light, $20, Amazon

9. Gardening Plant Mat, $20, Etsy

10. Love Grows Here Garden Stone, $40, Personal Creations

See our other gift guides in our Gift Guide section or on Timber Home Living!