🔍
Loghome Circ Ad Top Left
FOLLOW US >

Gift Guide 2023: Gardeners

If your gift recipient is particular about their plants, give them something that will help their harvest and passion bloom year-round.

tool-set_11868_2023-11-27_16-14
seed-variety_11868_2023-11-27_16-14
watering-cans_11868_2023-11-27_16-14
camping-mug_11868_2023-11-27_16-14
plant-bookends_11868_2023-11-27_16-14
gardening-stool_11868_2023-11-27_16-14
garden-sign_11868_2023-11-27_16-14
solar-lights_11868_2023-11-27_16-14
planting-mat_11868_2023-11-27_16-14
gardening-stone_11868_2023-11-27_16-14

Garden Tool Kit, $27, Amazon﻿

 

*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*

 

Our 2023 Gift Guide is here to help you shop for everyone on your holiday list! If your gift recipient is particular about their plants, give them something that will help their harvest and passion bloom year-round.

 

1. Garden Tool Kit, $27, Amazon

2. Organic Heirloom Variety - 16 Pack, $31, True Leaf Market

3. Backyard Bird Watering Can, $47, Uncommon Goods

4. Cottage Flower Camping Mug, $20, Etsy

5. Plant Pot Bookends, $25, Bespoke Post

6. Steel Gardening Stool, $45, Wayfair

7. Song Bird Personalized Garden Sign, $54, Birch Lane

8. Waterproof Cracked Glass Ball Solar Light, $20, Amazon

9. Gardening Plant Mat, $20, Etsy

10. Love Grows Here Garden Stone, $40, Personal Creations

 

See our other gift guides in our Gift Guide section or on Timber Home Living!

lake-lovers-guide-header_11868_2023-11-20_12-55
Gift Guide 2023: Lake Lovers
navajo-rugs_11868_2023-11-17_09-00
A Guide to Navajo Rugs
AdobeStock_576885029_11868_2023-11-17_08-37
Making a Solid Choice With Furniture
header-pie-garland_11868_2023-10-31_10-26
Warm and Inviting Home Decor for Hosting
Glosser1_11868_2023-10-24_09-07
Do I Need an Interior Designer?
Karchner-5171-Edit_11868_2023-10-11_09-02
We Love This Farm Fantastic Dining Space
Subscribe Now + Get 2 Free Gifts!