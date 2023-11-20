Gift Guide 2023: Cabin Chefs

🔍
Whether you're shopping for a new cabin chef or an expert in the craft, these gifts will enhance their cooking experience.

Stag Utensil Holder & Vase, $50, Uncommon Goods﻿

 

Our 2023 Gift Guide is here to help you shop for everyone on your holiday list! Whether you're shopping for a new cabin chef or an expert in the craft, these gifts will enhance their cooking experience. 

 

1. Stag Utensil Holder & Vase, $50, Uncommon Goods

2. Rustic Home Barware, $50+, Etsy

3. Red and Green Ceramic Mushroom House Teapot, $25, World Market

4. Climbing Bears Coffee Pod Holder, $50, Black Forest Decor

5. Cabin Kitchen Towels, Set of 4, $15, Amazon

6. Wooden Cooking Utensil Set, $120, Cutlery Collection

7. Rustic Forest Stoneware Salad Plates, Set of 4, $60, Pottery Barn

8. Personalized Bread Warmer Basket, Etsy, $70+, Etsy

9. 10-pc. Textured Titanium Nonstick Cookware Set, $180, Kohl's

10. Cotton Apron, $15, Williams Sonoma

 

