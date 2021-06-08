Shop the Look: Fly Style

Log Provider/Designer/Builder: Hochstetler Log Homes
*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.
PRODUCTS
1. Lake Fish Pillow Cover, from MooseCoHome, etsy.com
2. Farmhouse Ticking Stripe Duvet Cover, from Piper Classics Store, amazon.com
3. Dunagan Reversible 3 Piece Quilt Set in burgundy, from Winston Porter, wayfair.com
4. Rustic Red Cedar Log Bed, from overstock.com
5. Chappell Distressed 24” Table Lamp, from Gracie Oaks, wayfair.com
6. Neverland Rectangular Cotton Braided Area Rug, from Homespice, amazon.com
7. Cast Iron and Metal Mabry Adjustable Tractor Seat Stool, worldmarket.com
8. Seaside Wall Sconce, barnlight.com
9. Alley Spring Grist Mill Waterfall and Lake Art Print, from Gregory Ballos Fine Art Photography, society6.com
10. Two Door Accent Cabinet in Red, wayfair.com