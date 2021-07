Shop the Look: Fly Style

Log Provider/Designer/Builder: Hochstetler Log Homes

Photo: Kris MillerAffectionately known as "The Camp," this Pennsylvania home is perched 400 feet above the Allegheny River and seamlessly combines the coziness of a rustic camp with the comfort of a log lodge. Designed with hosting in mind, the weekend retreat sleeps 18 and boasts two master bedrooms on the upper level. Each feature two queen beds to maximize capacity and comfort. A classic color palette, rustic furniture and on-theme motifs make for a design scheme that's as timeless as it is inviting.