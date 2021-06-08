Shop the Look: Fly Style

🔍
Written by Katherine Owen
Photo: Kris Miller
Log Provider/Designer/Builder: Hochstetler Log Homes
Affectionately known as “The Camp,” this Pennsylvania home is perched 400 feet above the Allegheny River and seamlessly combines the coziness of a rustic camp with the comfort of a log lodge. Designed with hosting in mind, the weekend retreat sleeps 18 and boasts two master bedrooms on the upper level. Each feature two queen beds to maximize capacity and comfort. A classic color palette, rustic furniture and on-theme motifs make for a design scheme that’s as timeless as it is inviting. Here’s how to reel in the look for your own cabin.
  
1.     Lake Fish Pillow Cover, from MooseCoHome, etsy.com
2.     Farmhouse Ticking Stripe Duvet Cover, from Piper Classics Store,  amazon.com
3.     Dunagan Reversible 3 Piece Quilt Set in burgundy, from Winston Porter,  wayfair.com
4.     Rustic Red Cedar Log Bed, from overstock.com
5.     Chappell Distressed 24” Table Lamp, from Gracie Oaks, wayfair.com
6.     Neverland Rectangular Cotton Braided Area Rug, from Homespice, amazon.com
7.     Cast Iron and Metal Mabry Adjustable Tractor Seat Stool, worldmarket.com
8.     Seaside Wall Sconce, barnlight.com
9.     Alley Spring Grist Mill Waterfall and Lake Art Print, from Gregory Ballos Fine Art Photography, society6.com
10.   Two Door Accent Cabinet in Red, wayfair.com
