5 Tips for Creating a Warm Welcome
Whether you’re walking through the front foyer or a family mudroom, make sure your home is warm and welcoming.
PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes photo by Roger Wade
Though typically not as grand as the main foyer, a mudroom should welcome its family home with hug. This owners’ entry is highly functional: Not only does it double as a laundry room, it provides scads of storage, including built-ins containing open organizers for coats and shoes and pullout baskets to keep smaller notions stashed in style.
James Ray Spahn photo
Though current trends lean toward an entryway that’s wide open to the main living space, sometimes a little compartmentalization is a wise decision. In this snowy locale, the log archway helps to contain the rush of cold air as you open the door, plus it allows the great room to unfold slowly, adding an element of anticipation to the home. A radiant-heated tile floor is a practical choice for chilly climes, but the full-round handcrafted logs add a warmth all their own.
Malmquist Construction photo by Heidi Long
Though this house is nestled down in a steep hillside (there are nearly 30 steps to the front door), the entryway is open and bright. The design team took great care to widen the space so it didn’t feel cave-like, despite the chiseled stone accent wall. Arced timbers soften the space while a console table and bench add convenient drop zones for shoes and bags.
PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes photo by Roger Wade
